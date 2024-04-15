Foodie Guide to May the 4th at Walt Disney World, Disneyland and Disneyland Paris

Walt Disney World, Disneyland and Disneyland Paris will be celebrating Star Wars with some special menu items on and around May the 4th. Let’s take a look at the latest Disney Eats Foodie Guide shared by the Disney Parks Blog.

Walt Disney World

ABC Commissary, Backlot Express, PizzeRizzo, and Rosie’s All-American Café (Available May 4 through 31; mobile order available)

Jettison Juice: Minute Maid Lemonade and watermelon served with a glow cube (Non-alcoholic Beverage)

Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo (Available May 4 through 31; mobile order available)

Mossberry Biscuit: Biscuit topped with ube and matcha icing, ube micro sponge cake, sprinkles, and dehydrated blueberries (New)

Dockside Diner (Currently available through May 31; mobile order available)

Princess of Alderaan Shake: Salted caramel shake topped with whipped cream, edible glitter, and mini cinnamon rolls

Milk Stand (Available May 4 through 31; mobile order available)

Polystarch Puffbread: Croissants topped with blue and green milk craquelin served with yuzu-passion fruit-coconut dipping sauce (New)

Rosie’s All-American Cafe (Available May 4 through 31; mobile order available)

Mustafarian Puff: Red cream puff with cookies ‘n cream custard filling topped with chocolate cream cookie crumbs

Oasis Canteen, Sunshine Day Bar, Tune-In Lounge, and The Hollywood Brown Derby Lounge (Available May 4 through 31)

Cosmic Rum Punch: Parrot Bay Coconut Rum, Bacardí Superior Rum, pineapple juice, Minute Maid Lemonade, grenadine, and a glow cube

Anaheim Produce, Grand Avenue, Market, and Churro Cart (Available May 4 and 5 at Anaheim Produce, Grand Avenue, and Market, and May 4 through 31 at Churro Cart)

Lightsaber Churro with chocolate sauce

Amorette’s Patisserie (Available May 1 through 6; mobile order available)

Stormtrooper Petit Cake: Layers of chocolate chiffon, vanilla bean mousse, dark chocolate ganache, and cherries (New)

The Ganachery (Available May 1 through 31)

Death Star Ganache Square: Ruby chocolate with 65% dark chocolate (New)

Rebellion Ganache Square: White chocolate blended with dragon fruit enrobed in dark 65% chocolate (New)

COMING SOON! to Walt Disney World Resort

Salvaged Stormtrooper Helmet Bucket (New) (Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply)

Disneyland Park

Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo (Available May 4 through August 22; mobile order available)

Shaaken Beef with Tatooine Bounty with peppers, onions, and crispy kale (New)

Kat Saka’s Kettle (Available May 4 through August 22)

Kinyenian Topato Pie: Curry-spiced potatoes, mixed vegetables, and mint chutney (New)

Oga’s Cantina (Available starting May 4)

Guava Coconut Milk with Basil Crystals: Guava juice, coconut milk, lime juice, and pure cane syrup topped with basil crystals (New)

Ronto Roasters (Available May 4 through August 22; mobile order available)

Destran Ice Cap: Sprite and kiwi syrup with sweet cream cheese (Non-alcoholic Beverage) (New)

Beverage Carts Throughout Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge (Available May 4 through August 22)

Galma Garlic Puffs: Green curry-flavored garlic puffs (New)

Novelties Throughout the Disneyland Resort

The Grinning Loth-cat Souvenir Mug: Includes Guava Coconut Milk with Basil Crystals (New) Disneyland Park: Oga’s Cantina

Includes Guava Coconut Milk with Basil Crystals

Sap Tap Cup: Includes fountain beverage at time of purchase (New) (Limit 10 per person, per transaction; no discounts apply; available starting May 4) . Available at the following locations: Disneyland Park: Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo, Galactic Grill, Ronto Roasters

Includes fountain beverage at time of purchase . Available at the following locations: Salvaged Stormtrooper Helmet Bucket (New) (Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply; available starting May 4) . Available at the following locations: Disneyland Park: Galactic Grill, Kat Saka’s Kettle, beverage carts in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Popcorn near Star Trader

. Available at the following locations: Acid Spitter Orb Sipper: Includes fountain beverage at time of purchase (Limit 10 per person, per transaction) . Available at the following locations: Disneyland Park: Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo, Oga’s Cantina, Ronto Roasters

Includes fountain beverage at time of purchase . Available at the following locations: Droid Parts Premium Vessel (Limit 10 per person, per transaction; no discounts apply; available starting May 4) . Available at the following locations: Disneyland Park: Beverage Carts in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

. Available at the following locations:

Disneyland Paris

Café Hyperion (Currently Available)

BB-8 Burger: Beef burger, bacon, onions, melted cheddar cheese, and rocket salad

BB-8 Dessert: Raspberry craquelin choux

Cool Station

Chewbacca Doughnut (New) (Available starting May 4)

Biscuit Grogu: Chocolate-hazelnut filled pistachio biscuit (Currently available)

Rocket Café

Chewbacca Doughnut (New) (Available starting May 4)

Darth Vader Waffle with sugar or chocolate-hazelnut topping (Currently available)

Stormtrooper Waffle with sugar or chocolate-hazelnut topping (Currently available)

Boba Fett Shortbread: Chocolate-hazelnut and pistachio flavor (Currently available)

For more Star Wars-themed treats, see what delicious items are currently available at the Disneyland Resort for Season of the Force.