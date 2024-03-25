Specialty Food, Snacks, and Drinks Revealed For Disneyland’s “Season of the Force”

With Season of the Force ready to debut next week at the Disneyland Resort, we have learned more about the food and drinks coming to the event, all with a hefty Star Wars theme. Fans can lookout for a number of delicious goodies, all listed here, as well as look out for a few drinks coming to Oga’s Cantina for the event that were previously only found aboard The Halcyon (AKA The now-shuttered Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World).

April 5, 2024 marks the kickoff of Season of the Force, which takes place at Disneyland park for a limited time through June 2, 2024. The special event marks the return of Hyperspace Mountain, themed food and beverage, merchandise and more. The original Disneyland Star Wars attraction, Star Tours, will also introduce new scenes based on the popular Disney+ Star Wars series, Ahsoka, Andor, and The Mandalorian. These scenes will also debut in Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris on the same day. Also debuting during the celebration at Disneyland, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will provide a fresh perspective on the fireworks above Disneyland park on select nights, with galactic music sweeping through the spires.

Disneyland Park

Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo (Available April 5 through June 2; mobile order available)

Fried Chicken Baos: Two crispy chicken baos, spicy katsu sauce, and creamy slaw (New)

Dewback Chili Noodles: Spiced fettuccine noodles and gingered ground pork with broccolini stems and shredded red cabbage

Galactic Grill (Available April 5 through June 2; mobile order available)

Bantha Burger: Angus beef and vegetable patty, marinated pork belly, American cheese, Asian-inspired slaw, and sambal sweet mayo on a toasted brioche bun (New)

Chorizo Loaded Fries: Waffle fries, pork chorizo, chile de arbol cheese sauce, and black beans topped with avocado-tomatillo sauce, green onions, and Oaxaca cheese

Wookiee Parfait: Chocolate sponge cake, chocolate pudding, and caramel mousse on a chocolate-coffee crust with chocolate pearls

Watermelon Slush with Death Star Glow Cube (New)

Granny Smith Apple Slush with Millennium Falcon Glow Cube

Kat Saka’s Kettle (Available April 5 through June 2)

Celto Slush: Plant-based pandan-flavored horchata topped with cold brew (New)

Milk Stand (Available April 5 through June 2; mobile order available)

Toydaria Swirl: Green Milk with chili seasoning and mango jellies

Oga’s Cantina (Available April 5 through June 2)

Oga’s Obsession: Minute Maid Lemonade, wild strawberry flavor, yogurt-filled boba, and strawberry and grape candy pebbles with a bursting dried fruit mixture

Fiery Mustafarian: El Mayor Añejo Tequila, Aperol Aperitivo Liqueur, peach purée, peach syrup, and lime juice served with a dropper of spicy lava syrup (New)

Silver Sea Martini: Hendrick’s Gin, Minute Maid Lemonade, ginger syrup, honey, and mint syrup topped with a shimmery butterfly pea flower tea (New)

Chandrilan Chalice: Hendrick’s Gin, Minute Maid Lemonade, ginger syrup, honey, and mint syrup topped with a shimmery butterfly pea flower tea served in a souvenir wine glass (Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply) (New)

Chandrilan Orb Glass: El Mayor Añejo Tequila, Aperol Aperitivo Liqueur, peach purée, peach syrup, and lime juice served with a dropper of spicy lava syrup in a souvenir wine glass (Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply) (New)

Ronto Roasters (Available April 5 through June 2; mobile order available)

Pasaana Punch: Orange juice, white grape juice, red passion fruit, and hibiscus

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

Grand Californian Great Hall Cart (Available April 5 through June 2)

Macaron Box (New)

Star Wars Sugar Cookie

Wookiee Cookie

Pretzel Lightsabers

Tropical Whoopie Pie

Milk Chocolate Lollipop

GCH Craftsman Bar and Hearthstone Lounge (Available April 5 through June 2)

Bitter Martini: Hendrick’s Gin, Campari Liqueur, lemon juice, simple syrup, and green grapes (New)

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa Great Hall (Available April 5 through May 31)

Galactic Creation: This showpiece depicting the Millennium Falcon arriving in Black Spire Outpost was created by Disney’s Culinary Team. The figure contains edible ingredients, like 300 pounds of powdered sugar, 80 pounds of crisped rice cereal, 60 pounds of marshmallows, 100 pounds of dark chocolate, and more.

Novelties Available Across Disneyland Resort

Jabba the Hutt Bucket (New) (Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply; available starting April 5). Available at the following locations: Disneyland park: Galactic Grill, Popcorn near Star Trader

Salvaged Stormtrooper Helmet Bucket (New) (Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply; available starting May 4). Available at the following locations: Disneyland park: Galactic Grill, Kat Saka's Kettle, beverage carts in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, Popcorn near Star Trader

Darth Vader Stainless Steel Tumbler: Includes fountain beverage at time of purchase (New)(Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply; available starting April 5). Available at the following locations: Disneyland park: Galactic Grill, Tomorrowland Fruit Cart Hotels of the Disneyland Resort: GCH Craftsman Grill

Includes fountain beverage at time of purchase (New)(Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply; available starting April 5). Available at the following locations:

Grogu Sipper: Includes fountain beverage or DASANI Bottled Water at time of purchase (Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply; available starting April 5). Available at the following locations: Disneyland park: Galactic Grill, Tomorrowland Fruit Cart, Lemonade near Tomorrowland Expo Center

Millennium Falcon Bucket (Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply; available starting April 5). Available at the following locations: Disneyland park: Galactic Grill, Popcorn near Star Trader

Death Star Glow Cube: Can be added on to your beverage (Available starting April 5). Available at the following location: Disneyland park: Galactic Grill

Millennium Falcon Glow Cube: Can be added on to your beverage (Available starting April 5). Available at the following location: Disneyland park: Galactic Grill

Can be added on to your beverage (Available starting April 5). Available at the following location:

Rancor Beer Flight Souvenir Board with Four Teeth (Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply). Available at the following location: Disneyland park: Oga's Cantina

Darth Vader Premium Mug: Includes fountain beverage or DASANI bottled water at time of purchase (Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply; available starting April 5). Available at the following location: Disneyland park: Galactic Grill

Acid Spitter Orb Sipper: Includes choice of fountain beverage at time of purchase (Limit 10 per person, per transaction; no discounts apply). Available at the following locations: Disneyland park: Oga's Cantina, Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo, Ronto Roasters

Includes choice of fountain beverage at time of purchase (Limit 10 per person, per transaction; no discounts apply). Available at the following locations:

Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite

Those attending Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite events on select evenings April 16 through May 9 at Disneyland park have the option of treat themselves to a sweet bite like the Grogu Candy Apple at Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen or the Pineapple and Ube Crescent Sundae at The Tropical Hideaway. For those wanting savory items, the Street-style Elote Burger at Hungry Bear Restaurant or the Crab Fritters at Royal Street Veranda will be available. Cinnamon Roll Sundae from Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor can also be acquired.

Downtown Disney District

Salt & Straw (Available April 5 through June 2)

Maraschino Cherry with Tie-Dye Marshmallow Fluff: Pink and blue marshmallow “milky way” fluff with purple, dark cherry ice cream

Splitsville Luxury Lanes (Available April 5 through June 2)

Cosmic Roll: Nori wrapped around sushi rice with tempura-fried kanikama crab, avocado slices, jalapeño slice, and crispy garlic drizzled with eel sauce and sprinkled with black sesame seeds

Order 2018: Gin, Italian liqueur, and fresh-squeezed citrus (New)