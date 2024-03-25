As part of the Season of the Force offerings coming to Disneyland next month, fans can get their hands on a new popcorn bucket, this one featuring Jabba the Hutt.
What’s Happening:
- On April 5th, Disneyland Resort is set to kick off Season of the Force, a special event celebrating Star Wars for a limited time through June 2nd, 2024.
- Along with major attractions like the return of Hyperspace Mountain in Disneyland’s Tomorrowland, as well as a new way of watching the park’s fireworks in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, fans can get their hands on fun foods and merchandise – or both – as is the case with a new popcorn bucket!
- The new Jabba the Hutt Bucket features the popular character with a retractable mouth/head perfect for holding the favorite park goodie.
- The bucket also appears to be complemented by a clip-on version of Salacious Crumb, which can (appropriately enough) be attached to the strap for the bucket so the pair are always together, perhaps looking for a new
pleasure s kiffstroller to climb aboard.
- The new bucket can be purchased at the following locations, starting on April 5th, at Disneyland Park:
- Galactic Grill
- Popcorn Cart near Star Trader
- This popcorn bucket reveal comes shortly after another popcorn bucket that looks like a salvaged Stormtrooper helmet that will also be able to hold other foods, and will be available at more locations in Disneyland starting April 5th:
- Galactic Grill
- Kat Saka’s Kettle
- Beverage Carts in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge
- Popcorn Cart Near Star Trader
- April 5, 2024 marks the kickoff of Season of the Force, which takes place at Disneyland park for a limited time through June 2, 2024. The special event marks the return of Hyperspace Mountain, themed food and beverage, merchandise and more.
- The original Disneyland Star Wars attraction, Star Tours, will also introduce new scenes based on the popular Disney+ Star Wars series, Ahsoka, Andor, and The Mandalorian. These scenes will also debut in Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris on the same day.
- Also debuting during the celebration at Disneyland, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will provide a fresh perspective on the fireworks above Disneyland park on select nights, with galactic music sweeping through the spires.
- If you’d like to take part in any of the galactic fun, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel, who can assist with all your Disney travel needs.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com