As part of the Season of the Force offerings coming to Disneyland next month, fans can get their hands on a new popcorn bucket, this one featuring Jabba the Hutt.

The new Jabba the Hutt Bucket features the popular character with a retractable mouth/head perfect for holding the favorite park goodie.

The bucket also appears to be complemented by a clip-on version of Salacious Crumb, which can (appropriately enough) be attached to the strap for the bucket so the pair are always together, perhaps looking for a new pleasure s kiff stroller to climb aboard.

The new bucket can be purchased at the following locations, starting on April 5th, at Disneyland Park: Galactic Grill Popcorn Cart near Star Trader

This popcorn bucket reveal comes shortly after another popcorn bucket that looks like a salvaged Stormtrooper helmet that will also be able to hold other foods, and will be available at more locations in Disneyland starting April 5th: Galactic Grill Kat Saka’s Kettle Beverage Carts in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Popcorn Cart Near Star Trader



April 5, 2024 marks the kickoff of Season of the Force, which takes place at Disneyland park for a limited time through June 2, 2024. The special event marks the return of Hyperspace Mountain

The original Disneyland Star Wars attraction, Star Tours, will also introduce new scenes based on the popular Disney+ Ahsoka , Andor, and The Mandalorian . These scenes will also debut in Walt Disney World

