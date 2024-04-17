Joffrey’s Coffee Introduces New Disney Princess Coffee Collection

Bring the fairytale to your mug with the latest collection from Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co, fit for royalty!
What’s Happening:
- A trio of new Disney Princess blends featuring Belle, Cinderella and Tiana have been released by Joffrey’s Coffee.
- The new blends all feature unique flavor profiles with these iconic Disney Princesses.
- Disney Belle Storybook Brew will have you eagerly turning another page in your coffee adventure. This medium-roasted flavored coffee is a treat straight out of a fairytale with flavor notes of cream and hazelnut.
- Disney Tiana Bayou Beignet will bring the Big Easy’s favorite dessert to your mug. This medium-roasted flavored coffee will transport you to the bayou with flavor notes of honey and powdered sugar.
- Disney Cinderella Ballroom Brew will have your tastebuds dancing. This medium-roasted flavored coffee will keep you going even after the clock strikes twelve with flavor notes of vanilla custard and caramel.
- Each is available separately for purchase from Joffrey’s website for $12.99, and it will likely also be available at the Disney Springs Town Center location.
- This is just the latest Disney-themed bagged coffee from Joffrey’s, following three Star Wars blends, the Beauty and the Beast Enchanted Rose Brew, three villainous blends, and more.
- Check out Joffrey’s website for more limited-time Disney-themed brews!
More Walt Disney World News:
- Portions of the pavilion are under tarps and scaffolding as work continues in the Morocco pavilion at EPCOT’s World Showcase.
- A new, out-of-this-world Passholder magnet has been hinted at by Walt Disney World.
- Walt Disney World, Disneyland and Disneyland Paris will be celebrating Star Wars with some special menu items on and around May the 4th. Take a look at the latest Disney Eats Foodie Guide.
