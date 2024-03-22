Joffrey’s Unveils New Star Wars Dark Side Collection of Coffee

Joffrey’s has announced a new collection of dark side collection of coffee blends.

What’s Happening:

A trio of new Star Wars

The new blends all feature iconic Star Wars villains with these new dark roasts. Dark Side Blend (strong and smoky) featuring Darth Vader Dare to Resist Blend (alluring and bold) featuring Kylo Ren Double Saber Blend (full-bodied and robust) featuring Darth Maul

The new bags of ground coffee are available to purchase at the Disney Spring Joffrey’s Coffee location and on their website

