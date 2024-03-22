Joffrey’s Unveils New Star Wars Dark Side Collection of Coffee

Joffrey’s has announced a new collection of dark side collection of coffee blends.
What’s Happening:
- A trio of new Star Wars blends all highlighting the dark side have been released by Joffrey’s Coffee.
- The new blends all feature iconic Star Wars villains with these new dark roasts.
- Dark Side Blend (strong and smoky) featuring Darth Vader
- Dare to Resist Blend (alluring and bold) featuring Kylo Ren
- Double Saber Blend (full-bodied and robust) featuring Darth Maul
- The new bags of ground coffee are available to purchase at the Disney Spring Joffrey’s Coffee location and on their website.
