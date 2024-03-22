Joffrey’s Unveils New Star Wars Dark Side Collection of Coffee

by |
Tags: , , , , , ,

Joffrey’s has announced a new collection of dark side collection of coffee blends.

What’s Happening:

  • A trio of new Star Wars blends all highlighting the dark side have been released by Joffrey’s Coffee.
  • The new blends all feature iconic Star Wars villains with these new dark roasts.
    • Dark Side Blend (strong and smoky) featuring Darth Vader
    • Dare to Resist Blend (alluring and bold) featuring Kylo Ren
    • Double Saber Blend (full-bodied and robust) featuring Darth Maul
  • The new bags of ground coffee are available to purchase at the Disney Spring Joffrey’s Coffee location and on their website.

More Food & Beverage News:

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight