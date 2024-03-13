Catch a Movie Under the Stars with D23 and Street Food Cinema This Summer

D23 is partnering with Street Food Cinema to host a number of outdoor movie screenings this summer, celebrating the anniversary of four classic Disney & Pixar films.

What’s Happening:

  • D23 Members are invited to enjoy the ultimate outdoor screening celebration, celebrating the anniversaries of four animated films from Disney and Pixar.
  • Those films being celebrated are:
  • Each event will include early entry and reserved seating for D23 Members, food trucks, a special pre-screening presentation celebrating the film, a special gift, and more high-flying surprises.
  • All events are open to both D23 Gold Members and General Members.
  • Click each link for more information on the individual events and their differing location policies. For example, attendees of the Hansen Dam Aquatic Center must sign a liability waiver prior to attending.
  • Street Food Cinema will also be hosting a few other outdoor screenings throughout the summer for such Disney and non-Disney films as:
    • Barbie – April 27th
    • Pulp Fiction – May 4th
    • Freaky Friday – May 11th
    • Crazy Rich Asians – May 25th

