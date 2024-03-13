Catch a Movie Under the Stars with D23 and Street Food Cinema This Summer

D23 is partnering with Street Food Cinema to host a number of outdoor movie screenings this summer, celebrating the anniversary of four classic Disney & Pixar films.
What’s Happening:
- D23 Members are invited to enjoy the ultimate outdoor screening celebration, celebrating the anniversaries of four animated films from Disney and Pixar.
- Those films being celebrated are:
- UP: 15th Anniversary on Saturday, May 18th
- Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Gardens in Arcadia, CA
- Tickets are now available to purchase at the link above
- The Little Mermaid: 35th Anniversary on Saturday, June 8th
- Hansen Dam Aquatic Center, Lake View Terrace, CA
- Tickets go on sale in early April
- Mary Poppins: 60th Anniversary on Saturday, June 29th
- Griffith Park, Los Angeles, CA
- Tickets go on sale in early April
- The Incredibles: 20th Anniversary on Monday, August 5th
- Pearson Park Amphitheatre, Anaheim, CA
- Tickets go on sale in early May
- UP: 15th Anniversary on Saturday, May 18th
- Each event will include early entry and reserved seating for D23 Members, food trucks, a special pre-screening presentation celebrating the film, a special gift, and more high-flying surprises.
- All events are open to both D23 Gold Members and General Members.
- Click each link for more information on the individual events and their differing location policies. For example, attendees of the Hansen Dam Aquatic Center must sign a liability waiver prior to attending.
- Street Food Cinema will also be hosting a few other outdoor screenings throughout the summer for such Disney and non-Disney films as:
- Barbie – April 27th
- Pulp Fiction – May 4th
- Freaky Friday – May 11th
- Crazy Rich Asians – May 25th
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com