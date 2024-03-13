Catch a Movie Under the Stars with D23 and Street Food Cinema This Summer

D23 is partnering with Street Food Cinema to host a number of outdoor movie screenings this summer, celebrating the anniversary of four classic Disney & Pixar films.

What’s Happening:

D23 Members are invited to enjoy the ultimate outdoor screening celebration, celebrating the anniversaries of four animated films from Disney and Pixar.

Those films being celebrated are: UP : 15th Anniversary Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Gardens in Arcadia, CA Tickets are now available to purchase at the link above The Little Mermaid : 35th Anniversary Hansen Dam Aquatic Center, Lake View Terrace, CA Tickets go on sale in early April Mary Poppins : 60th Anniversary Griffith Park, Los Angeles, CA Tickets go on sale in early April The Incredibles : 20th Anniversary Pearson Park Amphitheatre, Anaheim, CA Tickets go on sale in early May

Each event will include early entry and reserved seating for D23 Members, food trucks, a special pre-screening presentation celebrating the film, a special gift, and more high-flying surprises.

All events are open to both D23 Gold Members and General Members.

Click each link for more information on the individual events and their differing location policies. For example, attendees of the Hansen Dam Aquatic Center must sign a liability waiver prior to attending.

Street Food Cinema will also be hosting a few other outdoor screenings throughout the summer for such Disney and non-Disney films as: Barbie – April 27th Pulp Fiction – May 4th Freaky Friday – May 11th Crazy Rich Asians – May 25th

