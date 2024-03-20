Previewing Season of the Force Merchandise, Snacks and PhotoPass Offerings Coming to Disneyland This April

The force is strong with the merchandise, food and Disney PhotoPass offerings coming to Disneyland for Season of the Force. Today, the Disney Parks Blog offered a preview of what’s to come during the event.
What’s Happening:
- During Season of the Force, be on the lookout for new merchandise coming to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and Star Trader in Tomorrowland at Disneyland Park, plus the Star Wars Trading Post in Downtown Disney District.
- Among the new releases will be the Star Tours – The Adventures Continue merchandise collection, coming to both the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World.
- Pictured above, the hoodie and tee are a great way for galactic galivants to flex their frequent flier status!
- Select items will also become available at DisneyStore.com later this year.
- Fuel up with specialty themed food and beverages available for a limited time, such as this Star Wars sugar cookie.
- Plus, you will be able to store rations in new collectible novelties, available for purchase while supplies last.
- The full menu will be revealed soon in the forthcoming Season of the Force Foodie Guide.
- New this year, aspiring bounty hunters in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will be able to join the search for Din Djarin, Grogu and more with a holopuck Magic Shot from Disney PhotoPass Service.
- Returning Star Wars Magic Shots and themed Disney PhotoPass Lenses (included with the purchase of Disney Genie+ service) create additional opportunities to commemorate your visit to a galaxy far, far away.
- Season of the Force, which kicks off on April 5th, will also include new adventures aboard Star Tours – The Adventures Continue, the return of Hyperspace Mountain, specially themed food and beverage, merchandise and more.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com