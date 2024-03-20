Previewing Season of the Force Merchandise, Snacks and PhotoPass Offerings Coming to Disneyland This April

The force is strong with the merchandise, food and Disney PhotoPass offerings coming to Disneyland for Season of the Force. Today, the Disney Parks Blog offered a preview of what’s to come during the event.

What’s Happening:

Fuel up with specialty themed food and beverages available for a limited time, such as this Star Wars sugar cookie.

sugar cookie. Plus, you will be able to store rations in new collectible novelties, available for purchase while supplies last.

The full menu will be revealed soon in the forthcoming Season of the Force Foodie Guide.

New this year, aspiring bounty hunters in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will be able to join the search for Din Djarin, Grogu and more with a holopuck Magic Shot from Disney PhotoPass Service.

Returning Star Wars Magic Shots and themed Disney PhotoPass Lenses (included with the purchase of Disney Genie+ service) create additional opportunities to commemorate your visit to a galaxy far, far away.

Season of the Force, which kicks off on April 5th, will also include new adventures aboard Star Tours – The Adventures Continue Hyperspace Mountain