Photos: Knott’s Boysenberry Festival Returns for 2024 with Dozens of Themed Food Offerings, Much More Fun

This past weekend saw the kickoff of Knott’s Boysenberry Festival 2024, and on Saturday we were in attendance to check out all the various offerings during this popular seasonal celebration at Knott’s Berry Farm.

We arrived at the park on Saturday morning to find it decorated with the usual purple-hued Knott’s Boysenberry Festival flair.

And of course one of the first things we did during our visit was check out the merchandise available at this year’s event, among which is the t-shirt and pin combo– usually a very good value.

Then it was time to walk around Knott’s Berry Farm and check out more of this year’s decor.

The themed games on Boysenberry Lane (adjacent to the GhostRider wooden roller coaster) offered guests the opportunity to take home various boysenberry-inspired plushes, like the adorable one from Squishmallow pictured above.

And naturally attendees could also take home their own boysenberry plants, as in years past.

But what is Knott’s Boysenberry Festival without the many specialty food items available around the park? Our media admission came with a couple tasting cards, so we were able to explore the culinary delights the festival had to offer.

Below are some photos of the food and beverages we tried, like the Boysenberry Rimmed Espresso Martini with Lavendar Sprinkles, Boysenberry Pulled Pork Over Pastel de Elote, Double Stuffed Baked Potato with Boysenberry BBQ Pulled Pork and Green Onions, Blackened Shrimp Stir Fry with Lemon Rice and Boysenberry Teriyaki Sauce, Caprese Stuffed Portobello with Boysenberry Balsamic Drizzle, Roasted Vegetable Lettuce Wrap with Boysenberry Tahini Sauce, Boysenberry Punch & Pineapple Juice Rum Runner, and the Brownie Bites and Boysenberry Parfait.

We also stopped by Old MacDonald’s Barn to say hello to some friendly animals and a cool old car.

The only thing we were somewhat disappointed to discover was that none of the major shows on the Calico Mine Stage or in the famous Bird Cage Theatre were new this year, but the ones that have returned to those venues are quite enjoyable nevertheless.

There’s also the “Tied Up In Knott’s” art show in the Knott’s Bear-y Tales gift shop, showing off all sorts of impressive artwork inspired by the long history of Knott’s Berry Farm.

We also swung by Camp Snoopy to check on the progress of construction and remodeling in that area, which is scheduled to be completed by this summer– there were some Easter decorations up there as well!

Plus we have to mention the return of the collectible Rubber Woodstock Float Toy at the Woodstock’s Birdbath game in Camp Snoopy. These are always a hit.

And speaking of the Peanuts gang, we spotted Lucy van Pelt meeting and posing for photos with guests in Fiesta Village. She swaps out with Sally Brown throughout the day.

Over in the Calico Town Hall, there’s an informative video presentation and small display documenting the history of Knott’s Berry Farm and the Boysenberry Festival itself.

Before we left the park, we couldn’t help but pick up some boysenberry-flavored desserts at the Ghost Town Bakery: there’s Boysenberry Cheesecake, Boysenberry Fruit Tarts, Boysenberry Decorated Cookies, Boysenberry Bundt Cake, Boysenberry Key Lime Pie, Boysenberry Lemon Loaf, Boysenberry Chia Parfait, and even Boysenberry Macaroons.

We had a really fantastic day roaming around Knott’s Berry Farm once again and enjoying the sights, sounds, and so many tastes of Knott’s Boysenberry Festival 2024.

Knott’s Boysenberry Festival runs daily from now through Sunday, April 7th, and then from Fridays through Sundays only between April 12th and 28th. For additional information and to purchase advance tickets, be sure to visit Knott’s Berry Farm’s official website.