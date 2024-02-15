Knott’s Boysenberry Festival Returns for Its Annual Dose of Food and Entertainment on March 8th

The hugely popular Knott’s Boysenberry Festival is set to kick off at Knott’s Berry Farm on Friday, March 8th, 2024.

What’s Happening:

The annual festival inspired by the little berry that started it all opens March 8th. Guests will have the opportunity to indulge in more than 75 recipes at this year’s festival, ranging from savory to sweet; each food and drink item has a unique boysenberry twist that can only be found during this season.

The boysenberry on top includes a full lineup of shows, live music and a wide selection of local crafters and artisans for guests of all ages to enjoy.

This year's event will feature a blend of entirely new menu offerings and the return of fan favorites. Discover some truly inventive and original savory creations, including this year's chicken tikka masala with boysenberry curry sauce and pork loin slices over mashed potatoes with a creamy boysenberry mustard sauce.

Indulge your sweet tooth cravings with berry-infused dessert items throughout the festival, including the new boysenberry and chocolate stuffed cookie, lemon bar with a boysenberry compote and boysenberry brownie parfait.

A great way to enjoy it all is by purchasing a tasting card priced at $55. The tasting card offers six tastings from a number of boysenberry-inspired dishes and drinks. A variety of signature boysenberry items will also be available for purchase a la carte.

Tasting cards are available at Knotts.com

Knott's Boysenberry Festival also comes with endless entertainment throughout the park. From musical performances to fun interactive games, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Guests are invited to celebrate the heritage of California's original theme park with the show Knott's Preserved. Through song, dance and storytelling, the audience takes a musical journey from the little ghost town of Calico to the Seaside Boardwalk of the Roaring '20s to commemorate the heritage of the park.

All aboard for a boysenberry bon voyage at the legendary Bird Cage Theatre with a special presentation of the comedy melodrama Riverboat Revenge.

Guests are challenged to try their berry best in Boysenberry Fun and Games in Calico Park or head over to Calico Mine Stage for the wildly entertaining Boysenberry Pie Eating Contest.

Young ones and the young at heart are invited to cozy up to the cutest critters on the farm, including horses, goats and other furry friends at Old MacDonald's Barn, a tribute to one of the farm's original attractions.

Those unfamiliar with the berry that started it all are encouraged to grab a slice of history in the History of the Boysenberry Museum in Town Hall.

Stroll through the streets of Calico and browse through all the unique boysenberry-inspired artisan products available at the Boysenberry Festival Craft Fair, with over two dozen local craft vendors.

, with over two dozen local craft vendors. Knott’s Boysenberry Festival operates daily through April 7th and Friday through Sunday April 12th – 28th.