Food Reviews: Knott’s Berry Farm’s Boysenberry Festival

Knott’s Berry Farm’s Boysenberry Festival is now underway, celebrating the berry that’s become synonymous with one of America’s original theme parks. Recently, I had the opportunity to try numerous items featured at the festival at an event showcasing the Knott Hotel refurbishment. Among the highlights were:

At the event, our items were presented buffet style along with plated displays for photographs. The Peach and Cheese Burrata Caprese Salad with a Boysenberry Dressing is available at the Gold Mine Trail Booth near GhostRider. The peaches and tomatoes paired well with the creamy burrata while the Boysenberry dressing added a bit of tang.

The Gold Mine Trail Booth is also where you’ll find the hearty and full-flavored Boysenberry BBQ Beef Barbacoa on Mac & Cheese with Green Onions. Continuing the current trend of increased spiciness in theme park foods, this dish has enough heat to linger between bites. And the Boysenberry Lager at the Calico Railroad Bar Booth was the perfect pairing. It was a tasty lager with lingering not overpowering boysenberry flavors.

Given how much I enjoyed the Alfredo dish at Sutter’s Pizza during the Peanuts Celebration, I was disappointed we didn’t have the opportunity to sample the above Pickle and Potato Pizza with Boysenberry Garlic Alfredo they are presenting as part of the A La Carte items available during the Festival. But the items we were able to try were very good.

Knott’s Berry Farm’s Boysenberry Festival is happening daily, March 8th through April 7th then moving to weekends only (Friday to Sunday), April 12th through the 28th.

You can purchase the Boysenberry Tasting Card with 6 Boysenberry Festival Tastings from the Tasting Card Menu including alcoholic beverages. In addition to the Tasting Card menu, numerous Boysenberry Festival items qualify under the park’s dining plan.

Be sure to check the Festival guide to consider which option best suits you and for allergen information.