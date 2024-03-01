Photos / Video: Knott’s Boysenberry Festival Introduces Betty Boysen in Preview of This Year’s Merchandise

Knott’s Berry Farm is getting ready to kick off their annual Boysenberry Festival on Friday, March 8th. We got a chance to preview some of the exciting merchandise that will be available during this year’s event, including a new original character!

A variety of new purple items await visitors to the Knott’s Boysenberry Festival this year, in quite possibly every style imaginable!

One of the most exciting additions this year is a new character called Betty Boysen, who debuted as a plush that will be available during the event. Officials hinted at Betty appearing elsewhere around the event, but didn’t mention any specifics.

Betty Boysen can also be found on this T-Shirt.

This year’s main event shirt is accompanied by a fun pie-shaped backpack.

And here’s this year’s event pin.

Somewhere between fun and ridiculous lies these pie slice-shaped slippers.

Squishmallow fans will love these pie-shaped boysenberry and boysenberry pie plushies.

Three new flavors of boysenberry jerky are available this year, along with a variety of other new boysenberry flavored treats.

Learn more about this year’s Boysenberry Festival merchandise in the video below:

Knott’s Boysenberry Festival operates daily from March 8th through April 7th and Friday through Sunday April 12th – 28th. Learn more about what’s in store this year here.

