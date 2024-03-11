Chuuby Popcorn Bucket to Be Released in Mickey’s Toontown

A brand new popcorn bucket is flying into Disneyland later this month.
What’s Happening:
- A new popcorn bucket inspired by Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway will debut in Mickey’s Toontown on March 19th.
- Chuuby, the loveable bird who joins the tumultuous journey to get “back on track”, has been turned into an adorable new popcorn bucket.
- The bucket will debut at the popcorn stand in Mickey’s Toontown on March 19th.
