Chuuby Popcorn Bucket to Be Released in Mickey’s Toontown

A brand new popcorn bucket is flying into Disneyland later this month.

What’s Happening:

A new popcorn bucket inspired by Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway

Chuuby, the loveable bird who joins the tumultuous journey to get “back on track”, has been turned into an adorable new popcorn bucket.

The bucket will debut at the popcorn stand in Mickey’s Toontown on March 19th.

