Chuuby Popcorn Bucket to Be Released in Mickey’s Toontown

A brand new popcorn bucket is flying into Disneyland later this month.

What’s Happening:

  • A new popcorn bucket inspired by Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway will debut in Mickey’s Toontown on March 19th.
  • Chuuby, the loveable bird who joins the tumultuous journey to get “back on track”, has been turned into an adorable new popcorn bucket.
  • The bucket will debut at the popcorn stand in Mickey’s Toontown on March 19th.

