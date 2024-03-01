Photos: Delicious Eats and Treats Available at the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival 2024

The 2024 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival kicks off today and of course, the best part of the event is the delicious food and drink offerings. We took a look at some of the festival favorites.

During today’s media event, we got a look at some of the incredible looking food and beverage offerings at the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival.

Check them out below and see where you can find them at the festival:

Chicken Musakhan – available at Paradise Garden Grill

Chicken Lollipop – available at Studio Catering Co.

Mickey-Shaped Macaron made with SNICKERS – available at Nuts About Cheese

Raspberry Almond Cake – available at Uncork California

S’mores Caramel Tart – available at California Craft Brews

Sisig Burrito – available at Paradise Garden Grill

Pastrami Fries – available at Smokejumpers Grill

Huckleberry-Citrus Cooler – available at D-Lish

Fig Matcha Latte – available at Golden Dreamsl

Blueberry Pancake Cold Brew – available at Golden Dreams

Kiwi-Apple Lemonade – available at Cluck-A-Doodle-Moo

Honeydew Milk Tea – available at Cappuccino Cart

Carnitas Style Pork Belly – available at LA Style

Olive Oil Cake – available at D-Lish

Cheeseburger Bao – available at California Craft Brews

Baja-style Fish Taco – available at LA Style

Impossible Chicken Parm Bites – available at Earth Eats

Shrimp Papas Locas – available at Peppers Cali-Ente

You can check out the complete Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival menus here

More on The Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival:

The Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival will run from March 1st through April 22nd, 2024.

The gastronomic extravaganza serves up creative foods and beverages, cooking demonstrations and family friendly entertainment inspired by the diverse cultures and cuisines of the Golden State.

Soarin’ Over California will return for a limited time

Check out some of the merchandise food booths