Photos: Delicious Eats and Treats Available at the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival 2024

The 2024 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival kicks off today and of course, the best part of the event is the delicious food and drink offerings. We took a look at some of the festival favorites.
- During today’s media event, we got a look at some of the incredible looking food and beverage offerings at the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival.
- Check them out below and see where you can find them at the festival:
- Chicken Musakhan – available at Paradise Garden Grill
- Chicken Lollipop – available at Studio Catering Co.
- Mickey-Shaped Macaron made with SNICKERS – available at Nuts About Cheese
- Raspberry Almond Cake – available at Uncork California
- S’mores Caramel Tart – available at California Craft Brews
- Sisig Burrito – available at Paradise Garden Grill
- Pastrami Fries – available at Smokejumpers Grill
- Huckleberry-Citrus Cooler – available at D-Lish
- Fig Matcha Latte – available at Golden Dreamsl
- Blueberry Pancake Cold Brew – available at Golden Dreams
- Kiwi-Apple Lemonade – available at Cluck-A-Doodle-Moo
- Honeydew Milk Tea – available at Cappuccino Cart
- Carnitas Style Pork Belly – available at LA Style
- Olive Oil Cake – available at D-Lish
- Cheeseburger Bao – available at California Craft Brews
- Baja-style Fish Taco – available at LA Style
- Impossible Chicken Parm Bites – available at Earth Eats
- Shrimp Papas Locas – available at Peppers Cali-Ente
- You can check out the complete Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival menus here.
More on The Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival:
- The Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival will run from March 1st through April 22nd, 2024.
- The gastronomic extravaganza serves up creative foods and beverages, cooking demonstrations and family friendly entertainment inspired by the diverse cultures and cuisines of the Golden State.
- Soarin’ Over California will return for a limited time during the festival! This beloved attraction celebrates the beauty and wonder of the Golden State, from San Francisco’s iconic Golden Gate Bridge to the crashing waves in Malibu.
- Check out some of the merchandise and the food booths available at this year’s festival.
