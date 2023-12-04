Soarin’ Over California Returning to Disney California Adventure for the 2024 Food & Wine Festival

In your best Patrick voice: Soarin’ to Tower, we are ready for takeoff! That’s right, Disney California Adventure is bringing back Soarin’ Over California for a limited time this spring.

What’s Happening:

Disney fans who’ve been missing Soarin’ Over California are in for a treat as the Disneyland Resort

As has now become tradition, the beloved California centric version of the attraction is returning as a part of the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival.

The culinary festival runs from March 1st through April 22nd, 2024, however, Disney officials have not confirmed an end date for Soarin’ Over California. It will likely just run for the duration of the festival.

This isn’t the first time Disney’s brought the original version back for guests. Anticipating high crowds during spring 2019 when Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge the Resort switched to Soarin’ Over California

In 2020, 2022 and 2023, the Resort has brought back Soarin’ Over California during the Food & Wine Festival, although the 2020 run was understandably cut short due to the pandemic closure.

This announcement came as Disney revealed the dates for next year’s Food & Wine Festival, which you can see here

Soarin’ Over California is a motion simulator that flies guests across the great state on a hang glider. The “virtual, immersive experience celebrates the beauty and wonder of the Golden State – from San Francisco’s iconic Golden Gate Bridge to the crashing waves in Malibu.”

More Disneyland Resort 2024 Announcements: