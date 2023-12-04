Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort to Kick Off Earlier Than Ever Before in 2024

Halloween Time is set to kick off earlier than ever before at the Disneyland Resort in 2024, with the event beginning on August 23rd.

What’s Happening:

Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort will run for longer than ever before in 2024, kicking off on August 23rd and running through October 31st.

Wicked fun for all ages, this spellbinding season transforms the resort with autumn décor, characters dressed in hauntingly haute Halloween outfits and uniquely themed attractions.

No specific details on what offerings will be featured have been announced, but likely to be included are: The Main Street Pumpkin Festival Haunted Mansion Holiday Halloween Screams Mater’s Graveyard JamBOOree Luigi’s Honkin’ Haul-O Ween Guardians of the Galaxy – Monsters After Dark

Oogie Boogie Bash is set to return to Disney California Adventure, a family-friendly Halloween party, including immersive treat trails, rare character sightings and unique entertainment. For this spirited occasion, guests are invited to dress up in their favorite Halloween costumes.

Plaza de la Familia will also return on August 23rd to Disney California Adventure, running for a few extra days through November 2nd.

The everlasting bonds of family and Mexican traditions of Día de los Muertos are honored through a cultural experience featuring storytelling and music from Pixar’s Coco.

