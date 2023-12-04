Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort to Kick Off Earlier Than Ever Before in 2024

Halloween Time is set to kick off earlier than ever before at the Disneyland Resort in 2024, with the event beginning on August 23rd.
What’s Happening:
- Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort will run for longer than ever before in 2024, kicking off on August 23rd and running through October 31st.
- Wicked fun for all ages, this spellbinding season transforms the resort with autumn décor, characters dressed in hauntingly haute Halloween outfits and uniquely themed attractions.
- No specific details on what offerings will be featured have been announced, but likely to be included are:
- The Main Street Pumpkin Festival
- Haunted Mansion Holiday
- Halloween Screams
- Mater’s Graveyard JamBOOree
- Luigi’s Honkin’ Haul-O Ween
- Guardians of the Galaxy – Monsters After Dark
- Oogie Boogie Bash is set to return to Disney California Adventure, a family-friendly Halloween party, including immersive treat trails, rare character sightings and unique entertainment. For this spirited occasion, guests are invited to dress up in their favorite Halloween costumes.
- Plaza de la Familia will also return on August 23rd to Disney California Adventure, running for a few extra days through November 2nd.
- The everlasting bonds of family and Mexican traditions of Día de los Muertos are honored through a cultural experience featuring storytelling and music from Pixar’s Coco.
More Disneyland Resort 2024 Announcements:
- Lunar New Year Celebration Returning January 23rd–February 18th, 2024
- Celebrate Gospel and Anaheim Ducks Days Returning in February 2024
- Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival Returning March 1st-April 22nd, 2024
- Pixar Fest Returning in April 2024 with New Daytime Parade
- Season of the Force to Bring New Scenes to Star Tours in April 2024
- “Galactic Music” to Play in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge During Fireworks
- Iconic Peter Pan Scene Returning to “Fantasmic!” in May 2024
- Disneyland After Dark Events Set to Return in 2024
- Paseo, Céntrico and Din Tai Fung Opening in 2024 at Downtown Disney
- Soarin’ Over California Returning for the 2024 Food & Wine Festival
- Holidays at the Disneyland Resort to Kick Off on November 15th
