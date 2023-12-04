Iconic “Peter Pan” Scene Returning to “Fantasmic!” at Disneyland in May 2024

When “Fantasmic!” finally returns to Disneyland Park in May 2024, it will include the return of the beloved Peter Pan sequence.

  • Beginning May 24th, the nighttime spectacular “Fantasmic!” will once again illuminate the Rivers of America at Disneyland Park, featuring new special effects, a thrilling new battle scene between Sorcerer Mickey and Maleficent, plus the return of the iconic Peter Pan scene.
  • The Peter Pan scene took place aboard the Sailing Ship Columbia and was a staple of the show from its debut in 1992 up until 2016.
  • When the show returned in 2017, the Peter Pan scene was replaced with a similar scene instead featuring characters from Pirates of the Caribbean.
  • You can see the Peter Pan scene for yourself in our video of “Fantasmic!” from 2012.

  • Also when the show returns, a new battle scene between Mickey and Maleficent will be crafted, alongside new special effects.
  • This will replace the dragon figure previously used in the show, which infamously caught fire, leading to the show’s closure. No injuries were reported from the incident.
  • In the meantime, guests at Disneyland Park can enjoy a different nighttime show on the Rivers of America, with “The Heartbeat of New Orleans – A Living Mural.”

