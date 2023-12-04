Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival Returning March 1st-April 22nd, 2024

The Disneyland Resort has revealed that next year’s Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival will run from March 1st-April 22nd, 2024.

What’s Happening:

The foodie favorite Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival will once again feature the best of what California has to offer beginning March 1st!

The gastronomic extravaganza serves up creative foods and beverages, cooking demonstrations and family friendly entertainment inspired by the diverse cultures and cuisines of the Golden State.

Soarin’ Over California will return for a limited time

More details on the returning Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival will be released in the near future.

More Disneyland Resort 2024 Announcements: