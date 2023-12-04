Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival Returning March 1st-April 22nd, 2024

The Disneyland Resort has revealed that next year’s Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival will run from March 1st-April 22nd, 2024.
What’s Happening:
- The foodie favorite Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival will once again feature the best of what California has to offer beginning March 1st!
- The gastronomic extravaganza serves up creative foods and beverages, cooking demonstrations and family friendly entertainment inspired by the diverse cultures and cuisines of the Golden State.
- Soarin’ Over California will return for a limited time during the festival! This beloved attraction celebrates the beauty and wonder of the Golden State, from San Francisco’s iconic Golden Gate Bridge to the crashing waves in Malibu.
- More details on the returning Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival will be released in the near future.
More Disneyland Resort 2024 Announcements:
- Lunar New Year Celebration Returning January 23rd–February 18th, 2024
- Celebrate Gospel and Anaheim Ducks Days Returning in February 2024
- Pixar Fest Returning in April 2024 with New Daytime Parade
- Season of the Force to Bring New Scenes to Star Tours in April 2024
- “Galactic Music” to Play in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge During Fireworks
- Iconic Peter Pan Scene Returning to “Fantasmic!” in May 2024
- Disneyland After Dark Events Set to Return in 2024
- Paseo, Céntrico and Din Tai Fung Opening in 2024 at Downtown Disney
- Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort to Kick Off Earlier Than Ever Before
- Holidays at the Disneyland Resort to Kick Off on November 15th
