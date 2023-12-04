Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival Returning March 1st-April 22nd, 2024

by |
Tags: , , , , , , ,

The Disneyland Resort has revealed that next year’s Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival will run from March 1st-April 22nd, 2024.

What’s Happening:

  • The foodie favorite Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival will once again feature the best of what California has to offer beginning March 1st!
  • The gastronomic extravaganza serves up creative foods and beverages, cooking demonstrations and family friendly entertainment inspired by the diverse cultures and cuisines of the Golden State.
  • Soarin’ Over California will return for a limited time during the festival! This beloved attraction celebrates the beauty and wonder of the Golden State, from San Francisco’s iconic Golden Gate Bridge to the crashing waves in Malibu.
  • More details on the returning Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival will be released in the near future.

More Disneyland Resort 2024 Announcements:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning