“Galactic Music” to Play in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge During Disneyland’s Fireworks Displays

As part of Season of the Force, a Star Wars-themed festival coming to Disneyland in April 2024, the park’s fireworks display will receive a long-awaited galactic twist.

What’s Happening:

Beginning with the debut of Season of the Force on April 5th, 2024, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Since the land first opened at Disneyland in 2019, the park’s looming fireworks displays have gone off without music in Galaxy’s Edge.

This move is to keep the thematic integrity of Galaxy’s Edge, as to not play the general park fireworks music.

Now, a special galactic score will play in Galaxy’s Edge while the regular fireworks show plays elsewhere in the park.

This change has been announced as part of Season of the Force, which will run at Disneyland from April 5th-June 2nd, 2024.

There’s currently no word on if this will be something that will stick around following the conclusion of the event.

Season of the Force will also include new adventures aboard Star Tours – The Adventures Continue Hyperspace Mountain

