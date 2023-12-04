“Galactic Music” to Play in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge During Disneyland’s Fireworks Displays

As part of Season of the Force, a Star Wars-themed festival coming to Disneyland in April 2024, the park’s fireworks display will receive a long-awaited galactic twist.
What’s Happening:
- Beginning with the debut of Season of the Force on April 5th, 2024, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will provide a fresh perspective on the fireworks above Disneyland Park, with galactic music sweeping through the spires.
- Since the land first opened at Disneyland in 2019, the park’s looming fireworks displays have gone off without music in Galaxy’s Edge.
- This move is to keep the thematic integrity of Galaxy’s Edge, as to not play the general park fireworks music.
- Now, a special galactic score will play in Galaxy’s Edge while the regular fireworks show plays elsewhere in the park.
- This change has been announced as part of Season of the Force, which will run at Disneyland from April 5th-June 2nd, 2024.
- There’s currently no word on if this will be something that will stick around following the conclusion of the event.
- Season of the Force will also include new adventures aboard Star Tours – The Adventures Continue, the return of Hyperspace Mountain, specially themed food and beverage, merchandise and more.
