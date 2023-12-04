Paseo, Céntrico and Din Tai Fung Opening in 2024 at Downtown Disney

The evolution of Downtown Disney at the Disneyland Resort will continue in 2024 with the opening of three new restaurants.

What’s Happening:

  • First announced in 2022, Paseo and Céntrico, replacing Catal and the Uva Bar, will be opening in 2024.
  • The restaurant and central courtyard bar and dining area will serve Mexican cuisine from Michelin-starred Chef Carlos Gaytán, offering guests a multi-sensory journey to the heart of Chef Gaytan’s homeland.
  • Also set to open next year is Din Tai Fung, a world-renowned Chinese restaurant known for its soup dumplings and noodles. This family-run restaurant will bring flavorful Chinese cuisine to Downtown Disney, where guests can enjoy dishes served family style in a creative space near a new lawn pavilion.

  • Restaurants and boutiques in the area will also continue to offer new must-have merchandise and menu items to discover.
  • This includes the new Parkside Market, a food hall-style concept that will occupy a new 11,000-square-foot building. Featured eateries include Seoul Sister, Sip & Sonder and GG’s Chicken Shop.
  • Musical entertainment, activities and events make the newly opened Downtown Disney LIVE! stage and lawn on the district’s west end an ideal location for gathering and relaxation.
  • No update has been provided on another new restaurant set to open at Downtown Disney, Southern California staple Porto’s Bakery & Cafe.

More Disneyland Resort 2024 Announcements:

