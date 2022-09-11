Southern California Favorite Porto’s Bakery & Cafe Coming to Downtown Disney

Perhaps the strangest, but most delicious announcement from today’s Disney Parks panel at the D23 Expo was that Porto’s Bakery & Cafe is coming to Downtown Disney at the Disneyland Resort.

What’s Happening:

Porto’s Bakery & Cafe is a Southern California staple, known for its sweet pastries and treats, savory Cuban food, and incredible desserts.

Currently, the closest Porto’s to the Disneyland Resort is located in Buena Park, right by Knott’s Berry Farm.

The restaurant always draws a crowd, and is sure to be a hit at Downtown Disney.

No opening timeframe was given for the new restaurant.

Guests attending the Disney Parks panel were given a sweet item from Porto’s on their way out of Hall D23.

