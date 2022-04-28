Exciting New Offerings Announced for Downtown Disney — Din Tai Fung, Paseo, Centrico, and More

The Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort has been undergoing an evolution since 2018, and today, some new concept art, changes and additions have been revealed.

What’s Happening:

Work began earlier this year on the latest transformation to introduce more innovative shopping, dining and entertainment experiences to Downtown Disney.

Drawing inspiration from Southern California mid-century modern architecture, the west-end area will be a beautiful blend of vibrant color palettes, design elements and patterns influenced by the region, and will include an open lawn for relaxation and future events, and an even broader and diverse collection of dining and shopping.

The world-renowned restaurant Din Tai Fung will join the district to offer guests their soup dumplings hand crafted right on site. This family-run restaurant will bring flavorful Chinese cuisine to Downtown Disney, where guests can enjoy dishes served family style in a creative space near the new lawn pavilion.

Michelin-starred Chef Carlos Gaytan will bring his inclusive vision of Mexican cuisine to Paseo and Centrico in the locations currently occupied by Catal & Uva Bar, brought to life by Patina Restaurant Group. The restaurant and central courtyard bar and dining area will offer guests a multi-sensory journey to the heart of Chef Gaytan’s homeland.

Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen will receive an aesthetic update that incorporates vibrant California energy and a fresh approach to the menu, while staying true to the heart of New Orleans for this guest-favorite location.

Other Disneyland Resort Announcements: