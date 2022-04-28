New Concept Art Released for Newly Named The Villas at Disneyland Hotel

Construction recently began on an all-new Disney Vacation Club tower at the Disneyland Hotel. Now, we have a name and a new piece of concept art for the new addition.

What’s Happening:

The new tower will be known as The Villas at Disneyland Hotel and is projected to open at some point in 2023.

The original concept art for the new tower vertical construction beginning a month ago

The new 12-story tower is being built on approximately two acres in an existing corner of the Disneyland Hotel, once the site of the Fantasy Waters fountain show.

The project is also planned to include a little over 300 on-site parking spaces within a pre-existing parking lot.

The Disney Vacation Club tower will add 350 Vacation Club rooms to the existing 71 DVC Rooms at Disney’s Grand Californian Resort and Spa Disneyland Resort

The new tower has been designed to complement the existing Disneyland Hotel’s Frontier, Adventure, and Fantasy towers.

Other Disneyland Resort Announcements:

Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel will be getting a complete Pixar-themed makeover.

A new walkway will connect Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel to the Paradise Gardens Park area of Disney California Adventure

A wide variety of new offerings and aesthetic upgrades are coming soon to Downtown Disney

Early entry will be returning for Disneyland Resort hotel guests this summer.

Disney shared a photo of construction teams breaking ground on the transformation of Mickey’s Toontown.