Vertical Construction Begins on New Disney Vacation Club Tower at the Disneyland Hotel

Vertical construction has begun on the new Disney Vacation Club tower coming to the Disneyland Hotel, and Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock has shared a couple of images from the construction site.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock posted these images to his Instagram account with the following message:
“Vertical construction has begun on the proposed new tower coming to the Disneyland Hotel! I had the chance to stop by for the special moment with colleagues from @waltdisneyimagineering. It’s exciting to see this future addition to Disneyland begin to take shape – more ways for our guests to make memories with loved ones.”
- Concept art for the new tower was revealed way back in January 2020 and construction has been in full swing since 2021.
- The new 12-story tower is being built on approximately two acres in an existing corner of the Disneyland Hotel, once the site of the Fantasy Waters fountain show.
- The project is also planned to include a little over 300 on-site parking spaces within a pre-existing parking lot.
- The Disney Vacation Club tower will add 350 Vacation Club rooms to the existing 71 DVC Rooms at Disney’s Grand Californian Resort and Spa, increasing the Disney Vacation Club’s presence at the Disneyland Resort by nearly 600%
- The new tower has been designed to complement the existing Disneyland Hotel’s Frontier, Adventure, and Fantasy towers, though no specific theme has been announced for the new tower.