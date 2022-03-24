Vertical Construction Begins on New Disney Vacation Club Tower at the Disneyland Hotel

Vertical construction has begun on the new Disney Vacation Club tower coming to the Disneyland Hotel, and Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock has shared a couple of images from the construction site.

What’s Happening:

“Vertical construction has begun on the proposed new tower coming to the Disneyland Hotel! I had the chance to stop by for the special moment with colleagues from @waltdisneyimagineering. It’s exciting to see this future addition to Disneyland begin to take shape – more ways for our guests to make memories with loved ones.”