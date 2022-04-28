New Walkway Under Construction Connecting Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel to Disney California Adventure

Disneyland has just announced that a walkway is currently under construction which will soon give Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel guests a convenient entrance to Disney California Adventure.

What’s Happening:

One of the original amenities for guests staying at the Paradise Pier Hotel when Disney California Adventure first opened was an exclusive walkway from the hotel into the Paradise Pier section of the park.

This entrance was located between what is now Seaside Souvenirs and Corn Dog Castle.

The entrance closed by the end of 2004, meaning Paradise Pier Hotel guests had to either go through Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel or through Downtown Disney

Today, Disney announced that an updated version of this benefit is currently under construction and will be returning soon.

This follows the announcement of a complete Pixar retheme of the Paradise Pier Hotel.

Other Disneyland Resort Announcements:

A wide variety of new offerings and aesthetic upgrades are coming soon to Downtown Disney.

A new rendering for the newly named Villas at the Disneyland Hotel has been released.

Early entry will be returning for Disneyland Resort hotel guests this summer.

Disney shared a photo of construction teams breaking ground on the transformation of Mickey’s Toontown.