Early Entry and Other Perks Returning for Disneyland Resort Hotel Guests This Summer

One of the best perks of staying at a Disneyland Resort hotel is coming back following a pandemic pause: early entry to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure!
What’s Happening:
- Guests staying at one of the three Disneyland Resort hotels can be among the first to enter and begin enjoying select theme park attractions and experiences, beginning later this summer.
- This was a common perk for hotel guests prior to the pandemic closure, but has been missing since the parks reopened last year.
- Another returning perk this summer is the ability for hotel guests to send select theme park purchases back to their hotel.
- Guests can also look forward to “Hey Disney!” – a new kind of voice assistant which works alongside Alexa on Amazon Echo devices in Disneyland Resort hotel rooms that can make your stay more convenient, engaging, and enjoyable – later this year.
- A walkway is currently under construction which will soon give Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel guests a convenient entrance to Disney California Adventure.
Other Disneyland Resort Announcements:
- Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel will be getting a complete Pixar-themed makeover.
- A wide variety of new offerings and aesthetic upgrades are coming soon to Downtown Disney.
- A new rendering for the newly named The Villas at Disneyland Hotel has been released.
- Disney shared a photo of construction teams breaking ground on the transformation of Mickey’s Toontown.
