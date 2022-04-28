Early Entry and Other Perks Returning for Disneyland Resort Hotel Guests This Summer

One of the best perks of staying at a Disneyland Resort hotel is coming back following a pandemic pause: early entry to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure!

What’s Happening:

Guests staying at one of the three Disneyland Resort hotels can be among the first to enter and begin enjoying select theme park attractions and experiences, beginning later this summer.

This was a common perk for hotel guests prior to the pandemic closure, but has been missing since the parks reopened last year.

Another returning perk this summer is the ability for hotel guests to send select theme park purchases back to their hotel.

Guests can also look forward to “ Hey Disney!

A walkway is currently under construction which will soon give Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel guests a convenient entrance to Disney California Adventure.

Other Disneyland Resort Announcements: