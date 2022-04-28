Early Entry and Other Perks Returning for Disneyland Resort Hotel Guests This Summer

One of the best perks of staying at a Disneyland Resort hotel is coming back following a pandemic pause: early entry to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure!

What’s Happening:

  • Guests staying at one of the three Disneyland Resort hotels can be among the first to enter and begin enjoying select theme park attractions and experiences, beginning later this summer.
  • This was a common perk for hotel guests prior to the pandemic closure, but has been missing since the parks reopened last year.
  • Another returning perk this summer is the ability for hotel guests to send select theme park purchases back to their hotel.
  • Guests can also look forward to “Hey Disney!” – a new kind of voice assistant which works alongside Alexa on Amazon Echo devices in Disneyland Resort hotel rooms that can make your stay more convenient, engaging, and enjoyable – later this year.
  • A walkway is currently under construction which will soon give Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel guests a convenient entrance to Disney California Adventure.

Other Disneyland Resort Announcements:

