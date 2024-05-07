Dad has a tough job. He’s got to balance laying down the law (and sticking to it) with playtime, sporting events, thrilling trips to Disney and so much more! While you take over his job, you can celebrate him with a Disney gift that shows your love and nods to his fandom. This week Disney Store has unveiled their Father’s Day Gift Guide that is sure to have that perfect something for Dad.

Father’s Day is a time to honor the incredible men who are there for us through the good times and bad. As guests search for the perfect way to show their love, Disney Store has put together a Gift Guide designed with Dad in mind. From clothing and accessories, to collectibles, specialty mugs and more, there’s something here for every type of Disney Dad.

OK we admit it! We love Bluey! We also really love how Bandit is always on board to play with his girls. If the Dad and kids in your life are fans of the series, then they are going to love twinning with these styles from RSVLTS. Dad will look awesome in a super stretchy performance hoodie, while the kiddos can rock a trendy button down shirt.

For the Dad who appreciates Disney artwork, there’s a wide selection of prints and canvases to browse at Disney Store. Mickey Mouse features a cheesy quote on this canvas that’s perfect for the kitchen or dining room; alternatively he can brighten up the office or movie room with Soul artwork or a sweet and charming “Paperman” canvas.

Dad probably doesn’t need another T-shirt, but these Disney inspired designs are just too good to pass up. If he’s got a great “Dad Bod” he’ll appreciate the King Triton Little Mermaid tee, while those raising future leaders will love the Simba and Mufasa option.

Marvel and Star Wars dads will appreciate the Captain America Spirit Jersey or the Darth Vader RSVLTS button down that pay homage to some powerful characters.

His accessory game is on point, but he could always use a new item in the mix! Silk ties are a welcome addition especially when they feature the Millennium Falcon or well hidden Wolverine masks. Oh, and don’t forget the cufflinks and socks!

Road Trip Dad reporting in! It’s time to load the car and hit the road to take in fantastic sights, interesting sounds, and incredible experiences across the United States and Canada. Before you start the journey, he can map the adventure with National Geographic’s 100 Drives, 5,000 Ideas: Where to Go, When to Go, What to Do, What to See; and just for fun, (and to keep the sun out of his eyes), gift him with a Mickey Mouse Baseball Cap by Nike.

Start every day in the most magical way with charming Disney Parks mugs for Dad or Abuelo (grandpa). Not feeling the Parks vibe, this tribal The Lion King option is powerful and artistic, just like Dad.

Does Dad always stick to the schedule? Is he so timely that it drives you nuts? Well then he’ll really love these exceptional timepieces from Disney and Citizen. Mickey Mouse will forever be a classic and this vintage style watch to compliment him in every era; while Citizen’s Spider-Man timepiece (that’s powered by light) reminds him of his own super powers…being super early to the airport!

Still can’t decide on what to get for Dad? Let him pick his prize with a Disney Gift Card! Available in denomination from $25-$500, these can be redeemed at DisneyStore.com, Disney Store, Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, and more.

All these Father’s Day Gifts (and more!) are available now at Disney Store Thanks for being there for us, Dad. We love you!

