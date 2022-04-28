Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel to Receive a Pixar Makeover

Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel at the Disneyland Resort is finally getting an update to go along with Pixar Pier, as it was just announced that the hotel will receive all-new Pixar theming.

What’s Happening:

The reimagining of Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel will weave the artistry of Pixar into its comfortable, contemporary setting. Guests will gain a new perspective on some of their favorite Pixar worlds and characters through carefully curated artwork, and décor that reveals the creative journey of the artists who helped bring these stories to life.

Guests will be welcomed into whimsical character moments, like the iconic, playful Pixar Lamp balancing atop its ball in the lobby.

The hotel will remain open as it undergoes this major renovation.

A potential new name for the hotel or targeted completion date for the project have yet to be announced, but Disney promised more details in the coming months.

The hotel originally opened in 1984 as a non-Disney hotel, before being purchased by Disney in 1995 and renamed to the Disneyland Pacific Hotel.

In 2001, it was lightly rethemed to go along with the adjacent Paradise Pier area of Disney California Adventure

In 2018, half of Paradise Pier was rethemed to Pixar Pier, bringing in new details and more beloved characters. Now that theme will also spread to the adjacent Paradise Pier Hotel.

The hotel will have modular elements so that new films can be brought in as they are released.

Other Disneyland Resort Announcements: