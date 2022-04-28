Disneyland Shares Image from the Groundbreaking of the Reimagined Mickey’s Toontown

Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland Park is currently undergoing a reimagining and will debut with new experiences and more play for guests, with a focus on families and young children, in early 2023.

What’s Happening:

Today, Disney shared a photo of teams breaking ground on the land, coming together to celebrate this milestone and the work underway to bring this transformation to life.

The reimagining of Mickey’s Toontown will feature new play experiences, as well as open, grassy play spaces for everyone to unplug. Among the additions will be the all new CenTOONial Park and a nearby dreaming tree, inspired by the tree a young Walt Disney would daydream under in his hometown.

Mickey’s Toontwon closed on March 9th, 2022, and is set to reopen in early 2023, alongside the new Disneyland version of Disney’s Hollywood Studios Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway

When Mickey’s Toontown reopens, it will still be home to favorite attractions such as Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin Minnie’s House

Gadget’s Go Coaster Donald’s Boat

