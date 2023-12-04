Pixar Fest Returning to the Disneyland Resort in April 2024 with New Daytime Parade at Disney California Adventure

Pixar Fest, a festival that first ran during the summer of 2018, is returning to the Disneyland Resort in 2024, which will include the debut of a brand-new parade at Disney California Adventure.

What’s Happening:

Pixar Fest returns to the Disneyland Resort from April 26th through August 4th, 2024, bringing guests together for a celebration of friendship and beyond.

From colorful décor and themed menu items to commemorative merchandise, the Disneyland Resort theme parks, hotels and Downtown Disney

This festival of friendship is highlighted by heartwarming entertainment featuring Pixar stories. An all-new daytime parade, “Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!”, will debut at Disney California Adventure.

Disney has shared two pieces of concept art, one showcasing the iconic Luxo Jr. lamp, in a float reused and redecorated from the Pixar Play Parade.

The second piece of concept art showcases a Turning Red-themed float, featuring Red Panda Mei and her friends, alongside the band 4*TOWN.

Over at Disneyland Park, the emotional “Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular” returns with some all-new scenes.

Check out our video from the original run of this fireworks spectacular back in 2018.

During Pixar Fest, guests may encounter new characters such as Ember and Wade from Elemental , Red Panda Mei from Turning Red , and more.

, Red Panda Mei from , and more. Additional entertainment and offerings will be announced at a later date.

