Pixar Fest Returning to the Disneyland Resort in April 2024 with New Daytime Parade at Disney California Adventure

Pixar Fest, a festival that first ran during the summer of 2018, is returning to the Disneyland Resort in 2024, which will include the debut of a brand-new parade at Disney California Adventure.

  • Pixar Fest returns to the Disneyland Resort from April 26th through August 4th, 2024, bringing guests together for a celebration of friendship and beyond.
  • From colorful décor and themed menu items to commemorative merchandise, the Disneyland Resort theme parks, hotels and Downtown Disney District will have a Pixar twist of friendly fun for a limited time.

  • This festival of friendship is highlighted by heartwarming entertainment featuring Pixar stories. An all-new daytime parade, “Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!”, will debut at Disney California Adventure.
  • Disney has shared two pieces of concept art, one showcasing the iconic Luxo Jr. lamp, in a float reused and redecorated from the Pixar Play Parade.
  • The second piece of concept art showcases a Turning Red-themed float, featuring Red Panda Mei and her friends, alongside the band 4*TOWN.

  • Over at Disneyland Park, the emotional “Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular” returns with some all-new scenes.
  • Check out our video from the original run of this fireworks spectacular back in 2018.

  • During Pixar Fest, guests may encounter new characters such as Ember and Wade from Elemental, Red Panda Mei from Turning Red, and more.
  • Additional entertainment and offerings will be announced at a later date.

