Lunar New Year Celebration Returning January 23rd–February 18th, 2024 to Disney California Adventure

The Year of the Dragon will be celebrated with the return of the Lunar New Year Celebration at Disney California Adventure from January 23rd–February 18th, 2024.

What’s Happening:

Disney California Adventure will usher in the Lunar New Year with a joyous tribute to Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese cultures with a multicultural celebration filled with auspicious wishes for the new year.

In 2024, we celebrate the Year of the Dragon. The Chinese zodiac calendar plays a significant role in shaping the traditions, holidays and foods enjoyed in Asian communities all over the globe.

Guests will once again be able to meet with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse in their festive attire, as well as Mulan and Mushu.

The centerpiece of the celebration will be “Mulan’s Lunar New Year Procession,” a vibrant performance hosted by Mulan and Mushu, that features dozens of spirited parade performers as they honor family, friendship, and the potential for a fortune-filled new year.

More details on the returning Lunar New Year Celebration will be released in the near future.

More Disneyland Resort 2024 Announcements: