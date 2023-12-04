Holidays at the Disneyland Resort to Kick Off in 2024 on November 15th

The Disneyland Resort is already looking towards next year’s holiday season, announcing that Holidays at the Disneyland Resort will begin on November 15th, 2024.
What’s Happening:
- Holidays at the Disneyland Resort will begin on the slightly later date of November 15th, 2024, compared to November 10th this year.
- At this time, no end date has been announced for the seasonal celebration.
- Family and friends can celebrate the season with the lively Disney Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure, plus seasonal overlays on beloved attractions, cherished holiday spectaculars and dazzling wintry décor throughout the resort.
- Aside from the Festival of Holidays, no specific details on what offerings will be featured have been announced. Likely inclusions are:
- A Christmas Fantasy Parade
- Believe…In Holiday Magic
- Haunted Mansion Holiday
- “it’s a small world” Holiday
- World of Color – Season of Light
- Disney ¡Viva Navidad!
- Luigi’s Joy to the Whirl
- Mater’s Jingle Jamboree
- Disneyland also announced that Halloween Time will be kicking off earlier than ever before in 2024, with the event beginning on August 23rd.
More Disneyland Resort 2024 Announcements:
- Lunar New Year Celebration Returning January 23rd–February 18th, 2024
- Celebrate Gospel and Anaheim Ducks Days Returning in February 2024
- Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival Returning March 1st-April 22nd, 2024
- Pixar Fest Returning in April 2024 with New Daytime Parade
- Season of the Force to Bring New Scenes to Star Tours in April 2024
- “Galactic Music” to Play in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge During Fireworks
- Iconic Peter Pan Scene Returning to “Fantasmic!” in May 2024
- Disneyland After Dark Events Set to Return in 2024
- Paseo, Céntrico and Din Tai Fung Opening in 2024 at Downtown Disney
- Soarin’ Over California Returning for the 2024 Food & Wine Festival
