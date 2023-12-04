Holidays at the Disneyland Resort to Kick Off in 2024 on November 15th

The Disneyland Resort is already looking towards next year’s holiday season, announcing that Holidays at the Disneyland Resort will begin on November 15th, 2024.

What’s Happening:

  • Holidays at the Disneyland Resort will begin on the slightly later date of November 15th, 2024, compared to November 10th this year.
  • At this time, no end date has been announced for the seasonal celebration.
  • Family and friends can celebrate the season with the lively Disney Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure, plus seasonal overlays on beloved attractions, cherished holiday spectaculars and dazzling wintry décor throughout the resort.
  • Aside from the Festival of Holidays, no specific details on what offerings will be featured have been announced. Likely inclusions are:
  • Disneyland also announced that Halloween Time will be kicking off earlier than ever before in 2024, with the event beginning on August 23rd.

More Disneyland Resort 2024 Announcements:

