Season of the Force to Bring New Adventures to Star Tours at Disneyland Park in April 2024

Season of the Force is set to return to Disneyland Park for the first time in a number of years in 2024, including the debut of new adventures aboard Star Tours – The Adventures Continue.

What’s Happening:

  • Season of the Force arrives at Disneyland Park with the return of Hyperspace Mountain and specially themed food and beverage, merchandise and more for a limited time.
  • Debuting during the celebration, guests can embark on new adventures aboard Star Tours – The Adventures Continue.
  • First announced during last year’s D23 Expo, these new adventures will feature Ahsoka Tano, likely as she appeared in her recent live action Disney+ series.
  • These new scenes will also be debuting at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris, although no timeframe has been given for those installations.
  • Season of the Force will also spread into Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, where galactic music will provide a fresh perspective on the fireworks above Disneyland Park.
  • Season of the Force will take place from April 5th–June 2nd, 2024 at Disneyland Park.

