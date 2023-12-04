Disneyland After Dark Events Set to Return in 2024

Disneyland After Dark events are set to return to the Disneyland Resort in 2024.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Park will host four themed soirées packed with unique entertainment, rare character encounters and distinctive menus of sweet treats and savory snacks.

The events will take place on select nights from January through June 2024.

At this time, there’s no confirmation on just what themes will be featured for the 2024 events.

Last year saw the following Disneyland After Dark events: Sweethearts’ Nite Princess Nite Throwback Nite Star Wars Nite Pride Nite

More information on 2024’s Disneyland After Dark events will be released in the coming weeks.

More Disneyland Resort 2024 Announcements: