Disneyland After Dark Events Set to Return in 2024

Disneyland After Dark events are set to return to the Disneyland Resort in 2024.

What’s Happening:

  • Disneyland Park will host four themed soirées packed with unique entertainment, rare character encounters and distinctive menus of sweet treats and savory snacks.
  • The events will take place on select nights from January through June 2024.
  • At this time, there’s no confirmation on just what themes will be featured for the 2024 events.
  • Last year saw the following Disneyland After Dark events:
  • More information on 2024’s Disneyland After Dark events will be released in the coming weeks.

More Disneyland Resort 2024 Announcements:

