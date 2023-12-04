Disneyland After Dark Events Set to Return in 2024

Disneyland After Dark events are set to return to the Disneyland Resort in 2024.
- Disneyland Park will host four themed soirées packed with unique entertainment, rare character encounters and distinctive menus of sweet treats and savory snacks.
- The events will take place on select nights from January through June 2024.
- At this time, there’s no confirmation on just what themes will be featured for the 2024 events.
- Last year saw the following Disneyland After Dark events:
- More information on 2024’s Disneyland After Dark events will be released in the coming weeks.
More Disneyland Resort 2024 Announcements:
- Lunar New Year Celebration Returning January 23rd–February 18th, 2024
- Celebrate Gospel and Anaheim Ducks Days Returning in February 2024
- Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival Returning March 1st-April 22nd, 2024
- Pixar Fest Returning in April 2024 with New Daytime Parade
- Season of the Force to Bring New Scenes to Star Tours in April 2024
- “Galactic Music” to Play in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge During Fireworks
- Iconic Peter Pan Scene Returning to “Fantasmic!” in May 2024
- Paseo, Céntrico and Din Tai Fung Opening in 2024 at Downtown Disney
- Soarin’ Over California Returning for the 2024 Food & Wine Festival
- Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort to Kick Off Earlier Than Ever Before
- Holidays at the Disneyland Resort to Kick Off on November 15th
