Disney Channel Nite Announced for 2024 Disneyland After Dark Lineup

Hey! Get up! Get loud! Start pumpin’ up the party now! Disneyland has announced the newest entry to their Disneyland After Dark series: Disney Channel Nite.

What’s Happening:

Joining past events celebrating Pride, Star Wars

This separately ticketed event will be held inside Disneyland Park on March 5th & 7th, 2023. Like the others, It begins with a three-hour pre-party entry time from 6 to 9 p.m. PT before the party officially begins. In addition to all the themed fun brought to life just for the party, your admission also includes commemorative keepsakes such as a souvenir credential and an event guide map, plus unlimited digital downloads of Disney PhotoPass photos taken throughout the party.

Disneyland After Dark: Disney Channel Nite comes to life, highlighting themed offerings from favorite Disney Channel shows across various eras of programming with fantastic music, memorable characters, high-energy parties, unique photo opportunities, and more! Join in the fun with fellow Disney Channel fans with great offerings including:

The High School Musical pep rally will take place through the streets of Disneyland park celebrating the songs from the beloved High School Musical franchise.

The Phineas and Ferb dance party at the stage in Tomorrowland will be a high-energy dance party, complete with a DJ and appearances by your favorite Phineas and Ferb characters!

Camp Rock karaoke will allow you to sing favorite songs, and The Ultimate Disney Channel Trivia Challenge will test true Disney Channel fans, all in the cozy atmosphere of The Golden Horseshoe.

Descendants at the Rivers of America will invite you to take a cruise on the Sailing Ship Columbia celebrating the Descendants trilogy.

Opportunities to step into imaginative photo backdrops representing favorite Disney Channel shows and movies, including Lizzie McGuire, The Cheetah Girls, Teen Beach Movie and more (We're hoping we can recreate the Wand ID moments!)

Enjoy specially themed foods and snacks all evening long. A few items to expect are the mini banana burritos and tropical banana punch at Red Rose Taverne, plus chili cheese loaded nachos, and s'mores donut skewer from Café Daisy. Additionally, specialty dining packages will be available, too.

More details are expected to be released as the event approaches.

A limited number of Disneyland After Dark: Disney Channel Nite tickets will go on pre-sale for Magic Key holders beginning Dec. 12, 2023 (no earlier than 9 a.m. PT) on Disneyland.com. On Dec. 14, 2023 (no earlier than 9 a.m. PT), tickets will go on sale to the general public and are subject to availability.