The Entertainment of Disneyland After Dark: Throwback Nite 2023

The first of two Disneyland After Dark: Throwback Nite events took place at Disneyland today, taking guests back to a Disneyland inspired by the debonair days of the ‘50s and ‘60s. Classic Disneyland fans were in for a real treat, with rare character appearances, photo-ops inspired by extinct attractions, and even a performance of Fantasy in the Sky! Let’s hop in our time machine and take a look at the nostalgic festivities.

While short, the night’s performance of the classic Fantasy in the Sky fireworks spectacular was certainly a highlight. Check out our complete video of the show below:

Historical footage from Disneyland’s construction and early years was playing inside the Main Street Cinema.

Swing dancing, a Disneyland tradition dating back many years, took place in its usual spot at the Royal Theatre in Fantasy Faire.

Mariachi Espectacular performed throughout the night on The Golden Horseshoe balcony.

For two nights only, the Star Wars Launch Bay building was “transformed” back into the Carousel of Progress, with this fun signage and appearances from Mother and Father!

“Paging Mr. Morrow, Mr. Tom Morrow. Please contact Mr. Johnson in the control tower to confirm your Flight to the Moon.”

The Tomorrowland “Space Couple” made a comeback tonight, and they haven’t aged a day since the 1960s!

Dumbo, complete with wiggling ears, was available for a “wave and play” outside his attraction.

Hyacinth Hippo and Mademoiselle Upanova from Fantasia appeared near Pixie Hollow.

Characters had a lot of fun with guests tonight, from Peter Pan and friends by the Rivers of America, to Princess Aurora and the three fairies in Fantasyland.

The Mad Hatter hosted a talent show with Tweedle Dee, Tweedle Dum, and the March Hare.

The event also offered exclusive “Step into the Scene Photo Opportunities.” Many of these were inspired by beloved, classic, and some extinct elements of Disneyland. This includes the PeopleMover, the Mighty Microscope from Adventure thru Inner Space, the Skyway, and more!

Over in New Orleans Square, guests could take a picture with the E.P. Ripley train, plus a cut-out of Walt and Mickey from opening day.

The event also included some exclusive food offerings available for purchase, the full lineup of which can be found here.

Magic Key holders could pick up a complimentary miniature pendant over in Critter Country.

We conclude our event recap with a look at the guide map and credentials from Disneyland After Dark: Throwback Nite.