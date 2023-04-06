The Entertainment, Characters, Dining, And More From The Upcoming “Disneyland After Dark: Throwback Nite”

Disneyland After Dark: Throwback Nite is set to take those with their specially ticketed admission to a Disneyland inspired by the debonair days of the ‘50s and ‘60s in a special after hours event on April 18th and 20th. We are learning more about the offerings that are coming to the event, helping guests stroll down memory lane and relive the park’s classic past with music, entertainment and characters from the early years of the over 65 year old park.

Ticketholders are allowed to mix in with regular park guests at 6:00 PM before the event begins at 9:00 PM (ends at 1:00 AM). Those with Magic Keys are also able to head to a special area near Pooh Corner in Critter Country during the event, where they can pick up a special keepsake from the event. Note that the Magic Key holder must be present, limit one per Magic Key holder while supplies last.

Entertainment

Mariachi Espectacular Zacalo Park, Frontierland 9:00 PM, 10:15 PM, 11:15 PM, 12:15 AM

Swing Dancing Royal Theatre, Fantasyland 9:00 PM, 10:00 PM, 11:00 PM, 12:00 AM

Fantasy in the Sky

Skies above Disneyland Park

9:30 PM

Character Encounters

Main Street U.S.A. Mickey and Minnie Mouse

Fantasyland Dumbo Pinocchio Cinderella and Friends Aurora and Friends



Hyacinth Hippo and Mademoiselle Upanova ( Fantasia)

Alice and Friends

Frontierland Peter Pan & Friends

Critter Country The Three Little Pigs and the Big Bad Wolf

Tomorrowland Mother and Father from Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress Tomorrowland Space Couple Mr. Morrow from Flight to the Moon



Photo Opportunities

Main Street U.S.A. Walt Disney’s Disneyland Park Disneyland Marquee

Fantasyland Skyway

Tomorrowland Mighty Microscope PeopleMover

Frontierland Rainbow Caverns Mine Train

New Orleans Square Disneyland Railroad



Special Event Merchandise

Special event merchandise will be available to commemorate this Disneyland After Dark event, with special T-shirts and other gear available exclusive to those in attendance. From 8:00 PM to Midnight, guests can also check out the Disney Citizen watches at the Emporium, celebrating a nostalgic evening with a nostalgic timepiece.

Main Street U.S.A. Disney Showcase Emporium

Tomorrowland The Star Trader

Frontierland Pioneer Mercantile



Throwback Dining

Main Street U.S.A. Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe Jelly-Filled Donut Baked Pineapple and Ham Toasted Sandwich Sundae Cupcake Refreshment Corner Circus Pretzel Main Street Sunrise Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor Espresso Cookie Sandwich Plaza Inn Homestyle Meatloaf Dinner

Adventureland Tropical Hideaway Tropical Punch Dole Whip Float

New Orleans Square Blue Bayou Restaurant Monte Cristo Fritters Empanadas Cubano Slider Escabeche Ahi Tartare Chicken Gumbo Young Coconut Zombie Cocktail



Critter Country Harbour Galley Chocolate Chip Cookies Apple Spice Milk Hungry Bear Restaurant Reuben Burger Impossible Sloppy Joe Fries Glitter and Gold Funnel Cake

Frontierland Rancho Del Zocalo Ta-Cup Trio The Golden Horseshoe Bacon Caramel Sundae Stage Door Cafe So, A Taco Went For a Walk Float Funnel Cake

Fantasyland Red Rose Taverne Chicken Parmesan Sandwich Patty Melt Loaded Bites BLT Flatbread Orange Vanilla Cream Soda

Tomorrowland Galactic Grill PB&J Burger Orange Vanilla Cream Soda

Churro Carts Castle Hub, Tomorrowland, Frontierland Root Beer Float Churro – Root Beer flavored sugar and vanilla ice cream drizzle New Orleans Square, Critter Country Glitter and Gold Churro – with banana pudding, peanut butter sauce, and gold-coated bacon bits Fantasyland and “ it’s a small world Milk and Cookie Churro – rolled in cookie-flavored sugar, served with condensed milk dipping sauce



As of press time, Disneyland After Dark: Throwback Nite tickets are still available, $129.00 for April 18th, and $145.00 for April 20th.

Both nights run after regular park hours, from 9:00 PM – 1:00 AM. Ticket also includes admission to Disneyland Park beginning at 6:00 PM, three hours before the party begins. Parking fees are not included in the ticket price.