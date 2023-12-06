Disneyland Resort Reveals 2024 Disneyland After Dark Lineup

The popular Disneyland After Dark series is coming back to Disneyland Resort in 2024, with popular themes returning plus an all new event celebrating all things Disney Channel.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Resort has released the 2024 lineup for their popular Disneyland After Dark series, with a brand new themed night celebrating Disney Channel.

Disneyland After Dark events are separately-ticketed, themed evenings that include after-hours theme park and ride access (often with less wait times!), unique entertainment, beloved and sometimes rare character appearances, specialty food, beverage, and merchandise offerings, and so much more!

In 2024, Disneyland Park will play host to more Disneyland After Dark ‘nites’ than ever before, with some popular themes returning, plus that aforementioned all-new one.

Each Disneyland After Dark event begins with a three-hour pre-party mix-in at Disneyland park from 6 to 9 p.m. PT before the party officially begins. In addition to all the themed fun brought to life just for the party, your admission also includes commemorative keepsakes such as a souvenir credential and an event guide map, plus unlimited digital downloads of Disney PhotoPass photos taken throughout the party.

The 2024 Disneyland After Dark Lineup:

Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite

Jan. 23, 25, 30, Feb. 1, 6, 8, 12 & 14, 2024

Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite celebrates the love all around us on eight different nights in Disneyland. Sweethearts’ Nite will include many heartwarming offerings:

A royal cavalcade will make its way through Disneyland park, offering an enchanting gathering of some of Disney’s favorite royals, transported by equally splendid equines.

Near “ it’s a small world

Stitch and Angel will host their very own dance party at the stage in Tomorrowland. Join them throughout the night to dance and sing to some awesome beats!

Throughout the park, unique photo backdrops will offer you an opportunity to step inside some of Disney’s iconic scenes of love and friendship, including Lady and the Tramp , Tangled, Sleeping Beauty, Aladdin, and more.

and more. Divine lighting, fabulous projections and the music of Disney love songs create the ultimate atmosphere for romance, friendship and family throughout the park.

Enjoy many sweet treats to indulge in and themed savory items available throughout the park, created especially for Sweethearts’ Nite. New offerings will include the shortbread cookie churro with strawberry cheesecake dipping sauce and the Café Daisy fried heart-shaped ravioli, plus some returning and reimagined favorites like the Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe Chocolate & Strawberry-stuffed croissant.

Plus, specialty menu items will also be available at Plaza Inn, Cafe Orleans, River Belle Terrace and Carnation Café, subject to availability. Reservations are recommended and can be booked online soon.

A limited number of Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite tickets will go on pre-sale for Magic Key holders beginning Dec. 12, 2023 (no earlier than 9 a.m. PT) on Disneyland.com. On Dec. 14, 2023 (no earlier than 9 a.m. PT), tickets will go on sale to the general public and are subject to availability.

Disneyland After Dark: Disney Channel Nite

Mar. 5 & 7, 2024

Get ready for this all-new, nostalgic celebration as Disneyland After Dark: Disney Channel Nite comes to life, highlighting themed offerings from favorite Disney Channel shows across various eras of programming with fantastic music, memorable characters, high-energy parties, unique photo opportunities, and more! You can find out more about Disney Channel Nite in our post here.

A limited number of Disneyland After Dark: Disney Channel Nite tickets will go on pre-sale for Magic Key holders beginning Dec. 12, 2023 (no earlier than 9 a.m. PT) on Disneyland.com. On Dec. 14, 2023 (no earlier than 9 a.m. PT), tickets will go on sale to the general public and are subject to availability.

Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite

April 16, 18, 23, 25, 30, May 2, 7 & 9, 2024

Star Wars Nites are back, with more nights than ever before! Prepare to launch your course for a galactic adventure like no other. Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nites will take place during Season of the Force, happening at Disneyland park from April 5 – June 2.

On sale dates and additional details for Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite are expected in the coming weeks and months.

Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite

June 18 & 20, 2024 at Disneyland Park

Last year, Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite came to life for the very first time, and it’s back in 2024 with entertainment, colorful characters, photo opps and more on two spectacular evenings in June at Disneyland park!

On-sale dates and additional details for Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite are expected in the coming months.