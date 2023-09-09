Ahsoka Tano Coming to Star Tours at Disneyland Park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disneyland Paris Next Spring

At Destination D23, Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro just announced that Ahsoka will become part of Star Tours beginning next spring.

What’s Happening:

During the “A Celebration of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow” panel, Josh D’Amaro first mentioned the arrival of Ahsoka Tano at Star Wars Disneyland

He then went on to say that Ahsoka will become a part of Star Tours at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Still no word on if Ahsoka will be making in-person appearances at the Disney’s Hollywood Studios version of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Hera Syndulla and Chopper from Star Wars: Ahsoka also began making a limited time appearance

About Ahsoka:

Set after the fall of the Empire, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson, as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson, as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy. The series also stars: Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth David Tennant as Huyang Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger

Ahsoka comes from Star Wars Rebels co-creator Dave Filoni, who is writing the series and will also executive produce with fellow Star Wars mastermind Jon Favreau.

comes from co-creator Dave Filoni, who is writing the series and will also executive produce with fellow mastermind Jon Favreau. New episodes of Star Wars: Ahsoka will stream Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET on Disney+

will stream Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET on Check out Mike’s review Ahsoka, and follow our Ahsoka tag

Disney+ Disney Streaming Bundle Sign up foror the(Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now