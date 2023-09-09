Ahsoka Tano Coming to Star Tours at Disneyland Park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disneyland Paris Next Spring

by |
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

At Destination D23, Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro just announced that Ahsoka will become part of Star Tours beginning next spring.

What’s Happening:

  • During the “A Celebration of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow” panel, Josh D’Amaro first mentioned the arrival of Ahsoka Tano at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland Park.
  • He then went on to say that Ahsoka will become a part of Star Tours at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disneyland Park in California and Disneyland Paris, beginning next spring.
  • Still no word on if Ahsoka will be making in-person appearances at the Disney’s Hollywood Studios version of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
  • Hera Syndulla and Chopper from Star Wars: Ahsoka also began making a limited time appearance at Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge yesterday.

About Ahsoka:

  • Set after the fall of the Empire, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson, as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.
  • The series also stars:
    • Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren
    • Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla
    • Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll
    • Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati
    • Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth
    • David Tennant as Huyang
    • Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn
    • Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger
  • Ahsoka comes from Star Wars Rebels co-creator Dave Filoni, who is writing the series and will also executive produce with fellow Star Wars mastermind Jon Favreau.
  • New episodes of Star Wars: Ahsoka will stream Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET on Disney+.
  • Check out Mike’s review of the first two episodes of Ahsoka, and follow our Ahsoka tag for his recaps of each episode.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.