Hera Syndulla Landing in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Beginning Today

Disneyland guests have been able to meet with Ahsoka Tano since her Disney+ series debuted last month. Now, another fan-favorite character is making her way to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – Hera Syndulla!
What’s Happening:
- The official Star Wars Twitter (X) account revealed that Hera Syndulla will begin greeting guests at Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge starting today, for a limited time.
- A short video shows off Hera’s fantastic costume. Interestingly, she appears with her faithful droid Chopper, but the tweet did not confirm whether Chopper will also be appearing or not.
- While Hera will apparently be exclusive to the Disneyland Resort for now, it’s unclear if she will eventually make her way to Walt Disney World in the future.
About Ahsoka:
- Set after the fall of the Empire, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson, as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.
- The series also stars:
- Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren
- Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla
- Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll
- Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati
- Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth
- David Tennant as Huyang
- Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn
- Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger
- Ahsoka comes from Star Wars Rebels co-creator Dave Filoni, who is writing the series and will also executive produce with fellow Star Wars mastermind Jon Favreau.
- New episodes of Star Wars: Ahsoka will stream Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET on Disney+.
