Photos / Video – Ahsoka Tano Arrives at Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Following the premiere of Star Wars: Ahsoka on Disney+ last night, Ahsoka Tano herself is now meeting guests in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland.

We got our first look at Ahsoka’s new in-park appearance during an event last week, but she made her official debut today. Guests can find the Togrutan wandering around Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park.

Lots of excited fans were on hand to see Ahsoka make her debut around 1:30 p.m.

Watch Ahsoka Tano Arrive at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

While Ahsoka will apparently be exclusive to the Disneyland Resort for now, it’s unclear if she will eventually make her way to Walt Disney World in the future.

About Ahsoka:

Set after the fall of the Empire, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson, as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

The series also stars: Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth David Tennant as Huyang Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger

Ahsoka comes from Star Wars Rebels co-creator Dave Filoni, who is writing the series and will also executive produce with fellow Star Wars mastermind Jon Favreau.

Ahsoka comes from Star Wars Rebels co-creator Dave Filoni, who is writing the series and will also executive produce with fellow Star Wars mastermind Jon Favreau. New episodes of Star Wars: Ahsoka will stream Tuesdays at 6:00 pm PT/9:00 pm ET on Disney+.

will stream Tuesdays at 6:00 pm PT/9:00 pm ET on Disney+. Check out Mike’s review Ahsoka.

