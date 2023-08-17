Ahsoka Tano Coming to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Starting August 23

With Star Wars: Ahsoka set to hit Disney+ next week, guests will also be able to see the beloved character in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland.
- Disneyland has announced that Ahsoka Tano will begin greeting guests at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge on August 23rd.
- This date happens to be when the new show premieres on Disney+.
- With Disney stating that “guests may encounter Ahsoka,” it seems likely that she will be a roaming character as opposed to stopping for a stationary meet and greet (as is typically the case in Galaxy’s Edge).
- Most recently, the Mandalorian and Grogu debuted in this manner in Galaxy’s Edge in both Disneyland and, later, Walt Disney World.
- On that note, while Ahsoka will apparently be exclusive to the Disneyland Resort for now, it’s unclear if she will eventually make her way to Walt Disney World in the future.
- While this version of Ahsoka Tano will be making her Disney Parks debut, the character herself (bearing closer resemblance to the animated version) has previously appeared at certain events, including Star Wars Nite at Disneyland:
About Ahsoka:
- Set after the fall of the Empire, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson, as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.
- The series will also star:
- Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren
- Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla
- Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll
- Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati
- Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth
- David Tennant as Huyang
- Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn
- Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger
- Ahsoka comes from Star Wars Rebels co-creator Dave Filoni, who is writing the series and will also executive produce with fellow Star Wars mastermind Jon Favreau.
- Star Wars: Ahsoka will premiere with its first two episodes on Wednesday, August 23rd, exclusively via Disney+.
