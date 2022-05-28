Photos: Ahsoka Tano Appears at Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite

When we attended the first Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite earlier this month, we were not able to meet with fan-favorite Ahsoka Tano. As luck would have it, she was making appearances during tonight’s event, which capitalizes on the nearby Star Wars Celebration taking place at the Anaheim Convention Center.

Ahsoka was meeting with her fans in Fantasyland, in front of a special backdrop just for Star Wars Nite.

