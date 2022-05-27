Additional Content Coming to Star Tours Attraction at Disney Parks

With a slew of announcements coming out of Star Wars Celebration 2022, it should come as no surprise that there were some, well…surprises. This time, it was the reveal that new content and destinations are coming to the 35 year old classic Disney Parks attraction, Star Tours.

What’s Happening:

Earlier tonight at Star Wars Celebration 2022, it was revealed that new content and destinations are coming to the still hugely popular Star Tours attraction at Disney Parks.

Celebrating its 35th anniversary, Star Tours originally opened at Disneyland

Highly innovative for its time, the Star Wars themed attraction utilized military-grade flight simulators to replicate a trip through the Star Wars galaxy, traveling (albeit unsuccessfully) to the moon of Endor before inadvertently getting caught in the middle of a field of comets, and eventually into the middle of combat around (and into the trenches of) the Death Star.

The attraction proved so successful that it opened at Disney parks around the globe, with four Star Tours "ports" at Disneyland, Walt Disney World

Though rumored since the premiere of Episode 1 in 1999, Star Tours didn’t receive any kind of upgrades or additional content and destinations until 2010, when the attraction closed for the installation of Star Tours: The Adventures Continue, which opened in 2011. With that came the debut of over six different, randomly selected destinations that passengers can experience with other variables included as part of the attraction. With the premiere of the new films in the Skywalker Saga, more destinations and characters were added to the attraction.

Notably, the reveal of new content for Star Tours did not come during the upcoming Star Tours panel, though when that panel takes place, we might get more specifics on the new content, and what characters and destinations we can expect to see in the classic Disney Parks attraction.

In the meantime, Star Tours is celebrating its 35th anniversary, and you can too with some special anniversary merchandise that can be found at the parks. Take a look at the Star Tours trove here.