New “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” Star Tours and Other Star Wars Merchandise Now Available at Downtown Disney

With Star Wars Celebration 2022 ready to kick off tomorrow, the whole Anaheim area is buzzing with energy from a galaxy far, far away. We stopped by the Star Wars Trading Post at Downtown Disney in Disneyland Resort and spotted some brand new Star Wars merchandise.
- First up is this collection of apparel and accessories celebrating the 45th anniversary of the original film.
- The collection of apparel features four different shirts.
- The collection also includes a hat featuring designs of some of your favorite characters.
- And finally, this colorful backpack also features some of those same designs found on the hat.
- Some new t-shirts can also be found celebrating the upcoming debut of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+.
- These two shirts include one with Kenobi himself and one with a more elaborate design including Darth Vader and a lightsaber duel.
- A special limited release pin can also be found as part of the collection.
- In addition to the 45th anniversary of Star Wars, 2022 also marks the 35th anniversary of Star Tours and a new collection of merchandise can also be found for this milestone.
- The collection includes a 35th anniversary Star Tours t-shirt, with a logo celebrating the anniversary.
- A captain Rex tumbler is also available, featuring that same 35th anniversary logo in addition to the beloved robotic captain.
- A limited edition pin and commemorative patch are also available.
- And finally, fans of Rex can also pick up this very cool “crated” RX-24 statue.
