New DJ R3X Playlist Coming Soon Featuring Music From Oga’s Cantina

Fans of Oga’s Cantina and DJ R3X will soon have more of the fun cantina tracks available at their fingertips, as more news coming from Star Wars Celebration 2022 revealed that a new DJ R3X playlist will soon be available.

What’s Happening:

Like every good watering hole, Oga’s Cantina in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Fans of Oga’s Cantina were able to play the tunes that they heard in the cantina thanks to a DJ R3X album that hit streaming services in late 2019, which was made even more fun and thematically accurate if they happened to pick up the DJ R3X remote control Bluetooth speaker droid from the Droid Depot in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Earlier tonight at Star Wars Celebration, it was revealed that more tracks from DJ R3X are soon coming to streaming platforms in a new playlist featuring more music as heard in the cantina.

While we don’t know what tunes we can hear specifically at this time, we are almost positive that there will be more of the galactic superstar Gaya on the new playlist. Devotees will recall that not only is Gaya a crucial part of the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Walt Disney World

DJ R3X first appeared as RX-24, or Captain Rex, aboard the original Star Tours attraction, where he was voiced by Paul Reubens of Pee-Wee Herman fame. When the original Star Tours closed in 2010 to make way for Star Tours: The Adventures Continue, RX-24 was decommissioned (mostly due to the timeline of the new-ish attraction) were we now got to see him in the queue labeled as a defective pilot droid.

For years, that was the only way we can see the droid, until the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge where DJ R3X debuted as a repurposed droid now playing music in Oga’s Cantina. DJ R3X, once again voiced by Paul Reubens, pays homage to his pilot past sporadically in the cantina, but is still as entertaining as ever and one of the significant draws to the popular watering hole.