Photos: Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite – Meet & Greet Characters

One of the big draws of any Disneyland After Dark event is the opportunity to rub elbows with both common and rare characters, and Star Wars Nite is no different. Tonight, guests at Disneyland will be able to see and take photos with the following Jedi, Sith, creatures, droids and more.

This post will continue to be updated with live photos as they come in.

Captain Rex from Star Wars: The Clone Wars – on Main Street U.S.A. outside the Firehouse

The Seventh Sister from Star Wars Rebels – on Main Street U.S.A. near the Opera House

Jawas – near “it’s a small world”

Tusken Raiders – near “it’s a small world”

Ahsoka Tano (maybe) – near Matterhorn Bobsleds

This is the photo op where Ahsoka Tano is supposed to be meeting guests, but almost an hour into the event she hasn’t shown up yet. And Cast Members don’t seem to know if she ever will. #StarWarsNite #Disneyland pic.twitter.com/UJBGlC5bV1 — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) May 4, 2022

Ewoks – in Critter Country

Figrin D’an and the Modal Nodes – on the Rivers of America

Better known as the Cantina Band, they have been performing aboard one of the Rafts to Tom Sawyer Island

Here’s the Cantina Band in action, upside-down Aurebesh sign and all. (Please ignore “Mad About Me” suddenly stopping halfway through the song). #Disneyland #StarWarsNite pic.twitter.com/avyGZfC20r — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) May 4, 2022