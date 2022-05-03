Photos: Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite – Meet & Greet Characters

One of the big draws of any Disneyland After Dark event is the opportunity to rub elbows with both common and rare characters, and Star Wars Nite is no different. Tonight, guests at Disneyland will be able to see and take photos with the following Jedi, Sith, creatures, droids and more.
This post will continue to be updated with live photos as they come in.
Captain Rex from Star Wars: The Clone Wars – on Main Street U.S.A. outside the Firehouse
The Seventh Sister from Star Wars Rebels – on Main Street U.S.A. near the Opera House
Jawas – near “it’s a small world”
Tusken Raiders – near “it’s a small world”
Ahsoka Tano (maybe) – near Matterhorn Bobsleds
Ewoks – in Critter Country
Figrin D’an and the Modal Nodes – on the Rivers of America
- Better known as the Cantina Band, they have been performing aboard one of the Rafts to Tom Sawyer Island, with quite a few issues.
