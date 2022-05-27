Boba Fett and Fennec Shand Characters Coming to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland

It looks as though some well-known characters will soon be landing on Batuu. During Day 2 of Star Wars Celebration 2022, it was revealed that Boba Fett, Fennec Shand, and others will soon be coming to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

What’s Happening:

During a Star Wars Celebration panel all about Star Wars in the Disney Parks, it was revealed that Boba Fett and Fennec Shand would be coming to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park.

In fact, the duo will make their debut tomorrow, May 28th.

Additionally, Din Djarin (also known simply as The Mandalorian

These characters will join the likes of Rey, Chewbacca, Vi Moradi, and others that can occasionally be found wandering around the Black Spire Outpost.

…But How?

Lest you wonder about the timeline , Disney Parks Blog

“We are committed to the long history of Batuu and the collection of amazing characters who inhabit the outpost including our legacy characters and original characters and know that we will feel the same about new and future characters from the ever-expanding galaxy of Star Wars storytelling. While we as visitors may be able to experience different stories throughout Star Wars history, the characters on Batuu can not. They will remain in their specific story and timeline and won’t intersect with other characters or stories that would not be appropriate for them.”

More from Star Wars Celebration 2022: