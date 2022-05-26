“Star Wars: Skeleton Crew,” Starring Jude Law, Coming to Disney+ in 2023

Star Wars Celebration continues to deliver big news from a galaxy far, far away. It was announced today that a new series titled Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will be coming to Disney+ in 2023.

Director Jon Watts and writer Chris Ford took the stage during Star Wars Celebration to talk about their upcoming series, which had previously only been known by the codename “Grammar Rodeo” (a Simpsons reference).

The show follows a group of kids that get lost in the galaxy but the writer and director promised “it’s not a kids’ show.”

The series will be titled Star Wars: Skeleton Crew and will star Jude Law.

Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are also involved as executive producers for the series and production is set to begin soon.

As for what we previously knew about this series, it will take place during the same post- Return of the Jedi time period as The Mandalorian .

time period as . Lucasfilm has described it internally as “a galactic version of classic Amblin coming-of-age adventure films of the ’80s” (think The Goonies meets Star Wars) and it will star four children of ages 11 and 12.

Be sure to check back for more coverage from Star Wars Celebration all weekend long.