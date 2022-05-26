“Star Wars: Andor” Set to Premiere in August on Disney+, First Teaser for the Series Released

Star Wars Celebration 2022 kicked off today and wasted little time in giving fans some exciting news. Star Wars: Andor is set to premiere on August 31st on Disney+.
- Fans can follow along with the adventures of Cassian Andor in the early days the Rebellion as it rises up against the Empire. The series takes place prior to the events of Rogue One.
- Actor Diego Luna is attached to reprise his role as Andor along with Alan Tudyk as the droid K-2SO
- The first teaser for Star Wars: Andor was also shared today during Star Wars Celebration.
- The teaser gives a look at the rise of the Empire and the seeds of the rebellion being planted.
- Check out the first teaser below:
- A new poster was also revealed at Star Wars Celebration:
- It was also revealed that the series would take place over two, 12-episode seasons with the first two episodes premiering on August 31st on Disney+.
- It’s also worth noting that August 31st is a Wednesday, reverting back to the release scheduled followed for most Disney+ series before it was broken for Obe-Wan Kenobi, which will be released on Fridays.
- Be sure to continue to follow along for all the news coming out of Star Wars Celebration 2022.
