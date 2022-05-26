“Star Wars: Andor” Set to Premiere in August on Disney+, First Teaser for the Series Released

Star Wars Celebration 2022 kicked off today and wasted little time in giving fans some exciting news. Star Wars: Andor is set to premiere on August 31st on Disney+.

Fans can follow along with the adventures of Cassian Andor

Actor Diego Luna is attached to reprise his role as Andor along with Alan Tudyk as the droid K-2SO

The first teaser for Star Wars: Andor was also shared today during Star Wars Celebration.

The teaser gives a look at the rise of the Empire and the seeds of the rebellion being planted.

Check out the first teaser below:

A new poster was also revealed at Star Wars Celebration:

It was also revealed that the series would take place over two, 12-episode seasons with the first two episodes premiering on August 31st on Disney+.

It’s also worth noting that August 31st is a Wednesday, reverting back to the release scheduled followed for most Disney+ series before it was broken for Obe-Wan Kenobi , which will be released on Fridays.

Be sure to continue to follow along for all the news coming out of Star Wars Celebration 2022.