Slew of New Merchandise Coming to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Revealed

There’s a lot of exciting news coming out of this year’s Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, and the latest is a first look at some of the new products that were revealed that will be available soon in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort

What’s Happening:

During today’s Star Wars Merchandise Sneak Peek, panelists Brad Schoeneberg, Tracie Alt, Cody Hampton, Amanda Rubinos-Luna, Elisa Melchiori and John Henselmeier took to the Twin Suns Stage with host Amy Ratcliffe to give a behind-the-scenes look at how the merchandise of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge was created. The panel also gave us a sneak-peek at new products coming soon to Disney Parks and shopDisney.

First, new Lightsaber hilts are coming soon to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge and other Star Wars retail locations at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. To celebrate the premiere of the new limited-series Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+

and includes the blade, hilt, belt clip and display stand. That’s not the only new Legacy Lightsaber collectible that fans will be able to get their hands on. Soon, Darth Sidious and Plo Koon Lightsaber collectibles will be available when they arrive at Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities at both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort later this summer.

Travelers to Batuu will also be able to pick up a brand new plush during their travels. Younglings will love cuddling up with this adorable Therii plush available only at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. Also at the creature cart at Black Spire Outpost, travelers can also bring home their very own Gorg plush.

Featuring a customizable lock feature and a sleek cylindrical design that’s small enough to be tucked under the average humanoid’s arm, this new Camatano Case is perfect for storing important things Travelers can get their hands on these beginning tonight during the Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite special event and beginning May 31st on shopDisney.com.

Beginning today, fans can vote to let Dok-Ondar know which Lightsaber hilt they’d most like to be offered at Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities within Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. These Legacy Lightsaber hilts are modeled after the lightsabers of heroic and legendary Jedi from across the galaxy, so make your choice and let us know below who’s hilt you’d most like to see next! Choose between the hilts of Jocasta Nu, Sifo-Dyas, Quinlan Vos, Depa Billaba, Barriss Offee, or Kanan Jarrus.

Voting is open now, and will continue through June 10th with the results being revealed later this summer.